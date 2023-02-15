Antigonish community sport navigator wants to be part of solution to create healthier, stronger communities

ANTIGONISH: A newly created community sport navigator says she feels very fortunate to be part of an effort to help more youth and adults access sport and lead healthier, active lifestyles within Antigonish town and county.

“I also feel fortunate to be able to combine the depth of resources of Sport Nova Scotia, with Antigonish sport and recreation priorities,” Maria Fraser told The Reporter in a written response to questions.

Fraser, who lives in Antigonish with her husband and three teenage sons, stated her career as a professional engineer, working in chemical manufacturing in Ontario, but after the birth of her third son, her family moved home to Antigonish.

“While raising my sons, I volunteered with basketball, soccer, and track and field programs that my children were involved with,” she said. “But eventually (I) shifted my focus to take on several volunteer roles with our local Antigonish Minor Basketball Association, and Basketball Nova Scotia.”

Over the last three years, Fraser has completed two maternity leave contract terms in the recreation departments for the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

“She has worked in the recreation departments at both municipalities and has extensive knowledge of our community sport organizations,” Warden Owen McCarron said in a media release. “Her experience and connections will be valuable to this position.”

The purpose of the community sport navigator position, which is funded through Sport Nova Scotia, is to work directly with deserving groups and connect them with community-based sport opportunities to make free play and sport more accessible and inclusive.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher indicated in the release, through an equity, diversity, and inclusion lens, Fraser will be working with the African Nova Scotia and Indigenous communities, persons with disabilities, newcomers, members of the 2SLBGTQ+ community, as well as women and girls to connect them to more sport opportunities

“I’ll be focused on equity, diversity, inclusion, and access to sport. I’ll work with community groups and sport organizations to overcome challenges that prevent some Nova Scotians from experiencing the benefits of sport,” Fraser said. “I’ll work to develop resources and supports across community sport partnerships to get more people playing sport, for longer periods, and to create stronger communities.”

As to what motivated her to take on this new position, she indicated it was through her work in recreation and minor basketball, that she’s become aware of the difficulties so many in her community face, that prevent them from getting involved in sport, or sticking with sport activities.

“I’ve also become aware of the health and social consequences this has,” Fraser said. “And I’d like to be part of the solution to create a healthier and stronger community.”

When asked how working in both the town and county’s recreation department will benefit her as the community sport navigator, she explained over the past few years, she’s been introduced to many community groups that support a wide variety of residents in both Antigonish town and county.

“That has provided me with a good foundation upon which to build partnerships to eliminate barriers and develop new resources,” Fraser said. “As community sport navigator, I hope to establish more equitable facility access, increased sport participation, and growthful sport opportunities that all members of our community can access and enjoy.”