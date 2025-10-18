STRAIT AREA: The Province of Nova Scotia is significantly expanding its support for emergency services providers, with several local fire departments across the Strait Area among the 144 organizations set to receive funding through the Emergency Services Provider Fund.

Through the expanded program, first responder organizations – including fire departments, hazardous materials units, and ground search and rescue crews – will each receive up to $30,000 to purchase critical safety and operational equipment.

“As the foundation of emergency response in this province, it is crucial that we support our first responders and organizations keeping Nova Scotians safe and ensure they have the tools they need to do this effectively,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Emergency Management. “I am so proud our government has expanded the amount of funding for this program, making it the first in Canada to see support at this level for our valued first responders.”

The province has more than quadrupled its overall funding for the program, increasing from $1 million to $4 million. The changes also include larger grant amounts, a higher percentage of cost coverage, and a faster application process.

Across the Strait Area, several volunteer fire departments will receive funding through the provincial program to enhance safety and improve their emergency response capabilities.

The Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department will receive $30,000 for new bunker gear, while the Antigonish Town Fire Department will receive $30,000 to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) equipment.

In Port Hawkesbury, the Volunteer Fire Department will receive $28,539.22 for new bunker gear, helmets, boots, gloves, and flashhoods. The Port Hastings Volunteer Fire Department will receive $30,000 for SCBA equipment.

The Port Hood Volunteer Fire Department will also benefit, receiving $30,000 to purchase bunker gear, flashhoods, coveralls, rescue tools, stabilization equipment, and suction hoses. The Mabou and District Volunteer Fire Department will receive $30,000 for bunker gear, helmets, boots, gloves, and flashhoods.

The L’Ardoise and District Volunteer Fire Department will receive $29,902.52 for protective clothing and firefighting and rescue equipment, while the Louisdale Volunteer Fire Department will receive $30,000 for bunker gear, helmets, gloves, coveralls, hoses, and portable pumps.

The Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department will receive $30,000 for new SCBA equipment, and the Chéticamp Volunteer Fire Department will receive $30,000 to purchase rescue tools, including cutters and spreaders.

Finally, the Canso and Hazel Hill Volunteer Fire Department will receive $30,000 for compressors and a cascade system.

Along with increased funding, the province has added a regional grant stream of up to $200,000 to support broader emergency service initiatives between municipalities and first responder organizations. Applications for regional funding are open until Dec. 1.

Eligible expenses under the fund include personal protective gear, communications systems, firefighting and rescue tools, water supply equipment, and emergency power systems.

Last year, $1.2 million was distributed among 64 first responder organizations. This year, more than twice as many groups will benefit, with the province committing to ongoing investment in safety and preparedness across Nova Scotia.