By Charlie Teljeur

Some years ago, I had the opportunity to interview the Toronto Blue Jays’ legendary outfielder George Bell in the lead up to a celebrity golf tournament. Along with asking Bell who the guy to beat on the links was (He said “me” without missing a beat) I also got around to asking him about playing in the major leagues.

Specifically, how he copes with the enormous pressure that comes with playing baseball at the highest level. I wanted to know how a person maintains his composure in the most crucial of situations. His answer was a simple “It’s my job.”

I remember thinking at the time that I had been robbed of some critical insight from a pro ball player because of such a rote and unfulfilling answer but looking at it today, I see it differently. Bell’s answer was exactly what I should have expected from an elite player. I wanted poetry and got installation instructions, and I wondered why I had expected more.

Elite athletes are nothing like us.

That may sound obvious but elite athletes are a much stranger breed than we often appreciate. And the more elite they get, the stranger they can be. This isn’t judgment, it’s an observation. Whether you’re Connor McDavid or Tom Brady or Michael Jordan, elite athletes are just built differently.

Consider the music savant.

A person who claims absolute mastery over an instrument (or many of them) but also a person who has trouble doing “normal” things like engaging in a normal conversation. Somehow this person can perform a guitar solo in front of 50,000 people but has trouble speaking a few words into the same microphone.

In their element they’re virtuosos but out of it they’re, well, barely average.

We’ve all heard the stories where elite athletes will spend countless hours shooting pucks into a garage door or catching passes from a JUGS machine but how many of us – the “average” ones, namely – would give up after the first hundred reps?

While an elite athlete’s rigid discipline certainly plays its part, their complete obsession with the task at hand might better be described as a psychotic fixation known only to them and others like them. More than likely this fixation isn’t voluntary.

It’s more of an automatic reflex.

Their brain was just built to believe that shooting a puck into a garage door ten thousand times is why they were born. That’s all they know.

Here it’s important to recognize a clear delineation between the great athlete and the elite one. Sure, any player who makes it to the professional level of a given sport is a great athlete in his own right, but the elite athlete knows the game, and their place in it, on an entirely different level.

They “live and breathe their sport” we’re told, which comes across as painfully cliche to us, but they see this as an absolute truth. They were born for this.

This becomes readily apparent when you watch them in the heat of a game.

The elite athlete has been so heavily invested in this strange thing we call sports, for so long, that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win because the quest to win is all he knows.

He can become so solely focused that he loses track of everything around him unless it’s part of the game he’s playing. This became evident during league games played amidst the COVID pandemic where empty seats filled the building.

Not that it mattered much. COVID-era sports showed us that big crowds evidently aren’t an essential component for intense play. For us it mattered, but for these players, it didn’t. Spectators or not, they had a job to do.

Which brings us right back to my conversation with George Bell. He wasn’t lying when he said he had a job to do. All of them think that way. At least the very best do. That’s why they’re the best. They share a steely focus on the job at hand. How they do it is really the question we need to ask.

For Bell, and for any elite athlete, this way of thinking is something they can’t switch off. Any rationalization or contemplation I might bring to the moment is just wasted energy to George Bell.

Emotion just gets in the way.

Not every athlete has the ability to disregard the distractions, but the best ones have turned it into an artform.

They’re the ones built like soldiers with the mentality of soldiers. Rolling with punches and keeping the lows high and the highs low. These are trusty mantras they’ve repeated since they first started playing the game and it’s the thing that’s taken them to the very top.

The natural byproduct is an inability to feel the moment in the moment. They’re told to think that way but it’s more about the words than the meaning for them.

Once they reach the goal, then they can rest.

The emotional maturity that will round out their psyche will only come through mentors, teammates, coaches and time. The elite athlete knows nothing more, and wants nothing more, than to just do his job.

Cliche or not, it’s who he is.