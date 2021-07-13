ALDERNEY POINT: The driver of a motorcycle was sent to hospital in Antigonish, then airlifted to Halifax following a crash last week.

On July 8, at approximately 4:20 p.m., Richmond County District RCMP, the Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Health Services responded to a motor vehicle collision on South Side Petit de Grat Road in Alderney Point.

Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter that a motorcycle was travelling on South Side Petit de Grat Road when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail.

The driver, a 54-year-old Richmond County man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish by ambulance, Marshall said, noting he was later airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Marshall added that the investigation is ongoing.