Woman charged with arson after house fire

WEST ARICHAT: A Richmond County woman was arrested and charged last week after a fire at a residence.

On July 9, Richmond District RCMP confirmed that they charged 34-year-old Santana Maria LeBlanc with arson and disregard for human life.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on July 8, the RCMP said they received a complaint of a fire at a home on Highway 206 in West Arichat. Along with the Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department, the RCMP said they responded and learned that the home had been set on fire deliberately while two people were still inside.

Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter that “all parties involved were known to each other.”

“I cannot confirm the identity of the person who called 911, but I can say that it was one of the people who had been in the home when the fire was set,” Marshall said.

The RCMP said the two people in the home managed to escape and no injuries were sustained but “the home was a total loss and burned to the ground.”

Police said they arrested LeBlanc in Louisdale “a short time later” without incident and she was held in custody overnight.

LeBlanc appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial court on June 9, and according to Marshall, she remained in custody over the weekend before returning to court in Port Hawkesbury Monday morning. Marshall said she was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

Since the investigation is ongoing, the RCMP asked that anyone with information related to this incident contact Richmond District RCMP at 902-226-2533, Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, via secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.