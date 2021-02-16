PORT HAWKESBURY: The mayor brought a letter from a Cape Breton MP to the attention of town council.

Sydney-Victoria MP Jaime Battiste responded to correspondence the town sent outlining its concerns over the closure of the J.A. Douglas McCurdy airport in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

“There was some really good information with regard to some pending pockets of money that may be coming forth from the federal government for airports and certainly small to large airports that are struggling,” Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told council.

Battiste wrote that due to the impact of COVID-19 on small airports across the country, the government already announced funding as part of its Fall Economic Statement. In many cases, the impact has varied regionally, he said, which is why the government announced $206 million over two years, starting in 2020-21, to regional development agencies for a new Regional Air Transportation Initiative.

“We are also looking to provide direct support to small and regional airports, and as part of our fall Statement we proposed providing additional funding of $186 million over two years, starting in 2021-22, for the Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP),” the MP wrote. “Small federally-owned airports, which are not currently eligible for ACAP, would also be eligible to access the program for 2021-22 and 2022-23.”

Along with funding for larger airports, Battiste said the government will assist small airports in managing the financial implications of reduced air travel by providing $65 million in additional financial support to airport authorities in 2021-22.

“We recognize that our airports, particularly our small airports which provide a vital lifeline to smaller communities, need help,” Battiste wrote. “I will be paying close attention to any new programs as they are announced and working alongside Mr. MacKinnon to access any funds possible to support the Sydney Airport.”

The mayor added there is a “strong possibility” there could be a funding stream for the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport could access.

“It’s all preliminary and we’d have to find out a little bit more about the program and the roll-out of that,” she said. “We’d like to reach out, at some future date, to our Member of Parliament, Mike Kelloway to find out a little bit more so we can understand what that funding stream is, what qualifies for that funding stream, as well as ways we can take advantage of that and apply as an airport.”

* * *

The town approved the sale of property which was discussed in-camera.

Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle explained the purchase involves a residential property.

“We’re still under negotiation, so we still have to complete the deal,” he explained. “It’s still an in-camera session but the council has given me the authority to complete the negotiation with the potential buyer.”

* * *

The mayor acknowledged the recent passing of town employee Jim Dorton.

Chisholm-Beaton said Dorton started in the public works department in 1987, gathering a “superb” amount of experience, first as a labourer, then as lead hand, and later as acting supervisor.

“Jim was certainly one of the top knowledge-keepers of maintenance and repair of town infrastructure and winter storm response,” she told council. “Jim was extremely dedicated employee and was able to routinely keep cool and make decisions under pressure or during an emergency.”

Noting he was “well-liked” by the residents he served, the mayor said Dorton would repeatedly go above and beyond for people in need, and also earned the respect and trust of council and staff.

“Jim had a large personality and he always made an impression on those he met, and his keen sense of humour would constantly leave you with a laugh and a smile,” Chisholm-Beaton said.

The mayor said the town has been “overwhelmed and over-joyed” by the many stories of Dorton’s kindness which have been shared by the community.

* * *

Since February is African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia and Black History Month across Canada, Chisholm-Beaton, said this is an opportune time to bring a focus to communities in need of inclusion.

In Nova Scotia, the theme for 2021 is “Black History Matters: Listen, Learn, Share and Act,” recognizing the important legacy of people of African dissent, and their contribution to the development of Canada, the mayor said, noting that there are over 50 historic African Nova Scotian communities dating back over 400 years.

Nationally, every February Canadians are invited to participate in events honouring Black Canadians and their contributions, and this year’s theme is “The Future is Now” the mayor said.

* * *

The town approved volunteers who will sit on the town’s advisory committees.

The members of the accessibility committee – Arielle Vienneau, Cathy Cooke, Chris Cooke, Aaron MacDonald, Diana Martell, Matthew Higgins, Karen MacLean, and Catisha Scanlan – were already approved.

Residents who will sit on the beautification committee are Nancy Cluett, Dawn Chisholm, Lynn Gillis, Sharon Ryan, and Vicki Piersig.

On the economic development committee, the members are Iaian Langley, John Ouellette, Misty MacDonald from the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce, Sheri Taylor, Ashley Taylor, Kevin MacEachern, Michele Tabensky, and Megan Watt.

Peter Clow, Kim Melanson and Larry MacKeigan were selected for the financial audit committee.

The housing committee will consist of Maggie MacDonald, Sheri Taylor, Isabelle Hudson, John Bouchie, and John Ouellette. After he was approached, town councillor Jason Aucoin had Nicole Pottie’s name added to that committee.

The planning advisory committee will consist of Bruce Latimer, Michele Tabensky, and from the Cape Breton Regional Enterprise Network, Gregg Colp.

The waterfront committee’s members will include John MacNeil, Bert Lewis, Kilmer Meagher, Joan MacDonald, Tim Glenham, Vicki Piersig, Maggie MacDonald, Iaian Langley, and Isabelle Hudson.