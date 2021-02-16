PORT HOOD: Council approved financial assistance for various organizations in and around Inverness County.

The Inverness County Centre for the Arts received $1,000 from district 3 discretionary funds.

The committee of the whole recommended council support Mill Road Social Enterprise to the tune of $10,000 from the district 3 CDC budget this fiscal year and next.

“They’re working on developments outside the Mill Road Enterprises with regards to a park-type area and an exercise-playground type development. They have some property there,” Warden Laurie Cranton explained.

Strait Area Transit was approved for $10,090 in funding but the municipality voted for two possible scenarios.

If approved, money will come from the Safe Restart Agreement Fund, but if Inverness County does not receive provincial approval, the stream will be the municipality’s Grants to Organizations Fund.

The Highland Trail Groomers were approved by council for $10,000 in funding from the municipality’s Recreation Facilities Grant.

* * *

District 4 Council John MacLennan agreed to sit on the Pitupaq board after the group made a request to council.

The appointment replaces former councillor Jim Mustard, who sat on the board for quarterly meetings.

Cranton is the municipality’s newest member of the Home Support Board.

He agreed to the appointment, after councillors Lynn Chisholm, Catherine Gillis and deputy warden Bonny MacIsaac had to declare conflicts since they all have relatives who work in the Home Support program.

* * *

Because of the failure of back-up phone systems during power outages in the municipality, council sent correspondence to Bell Canada, to express their concerns.

The letter will be sent to the president and CEO, as well as the chair of the board of directors for Bell.

* * *

Council agreed to provide financial assistance of $1,000 each to two Syrian families who recently moved to Inverness County.

The committee of the whole recommended the $2,000 overall expenditure to help out the families who are now living in the Chéticamp area.

* * *

Council is writing a letter to the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal about the Stony Point Road, outside Whycocomagh.

“The Department of Transportation was plowing right to the end of the road for the people in there, in the wintertime,” Cranton said. “It was discovered that there was a section of that road that is not owned by the Department of Transportation, it was an access road provided by the landowners, I believe. For many years, the Department of Transportation was doing the snow removal there, and this year, and maybe part of the last year, they ceased plowing that road.”

The DTIR told property owners along the road that they are responsible for snow removal, Cranton said.

“They’re very upset in that area that they’re losing that valuable service,” the warden said. “We’re trying, on their behalf, to negotiate with the Department of Transportation to see if they can lighten-up on that ruling and provide some service up there.”