By: Steve Goodwin

OTTAWA: Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he appreciates the opportunity to have served the past year as minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.

Fraser was sworn into cabinet in late October 2021 as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s only cabinet minister from Nova Scotia.

He said it’s an honour to be an MP but he has especially welcomed his current cabinet role.

“There is no bad seat in the House of Commons or at the cabinet table. That said, it’s an incredibly rewarding experience.” he said, while referring to the influx of immigrants and refugees to Nova Scotia and across Canada.

“We are going to be scaling it up more,” he said. “We’re on our way to welcoming 400,000 immigrants by 2023.”

He noted now Atlantic Canada in general has tripled its share of immigrants under the current thrust to increase the population in Nova Scotia and elsewhere by setting higher immigration levels through what he called an express entry system.

“We will have the ability for the first time to bring more skilled workers here,” he said.

Fraser used an example of altering policies to immigrate more physicians by deeming them self-employed.

“Physicians were never meant to be excluded,” he said.

Immigration has also included Ukrainians trying to escape the Russian invasion of their country and seek temporary or permanent residency in Canada.

“We responded by opening our doors to Ukrainians who were seeking safe haven from the war,” he said.

Fraser said he hopes other countries emulate the Employment Mobility Pathways Pilot that his department launched in 2018. Its purpose is to help refugees immigrate to Canada through existing economic programs and give employers a new supply of qualified people to fill job vacancies.

Some of the applicants have ended up living and working in Pictou County, he said.

“The program brings people to Canada for economic reasons who happen to be refugees,” he said. “It seeks to inspire other countries to welcome people from around the world.”

Being Nova Scotia’s only federal cabinet minister is a major responsibility to encourage job and population growth, and address climate change, Fraser said. He first won the Central Nova riding in 2015 and is among four Nova Scotians who became MPs in that year’s federal election and have twice won re-election.

The others are Andy Filmore, Darren Fisher and Darrell Samson. However, Fraser earned a majority of votes in 2015 and was re-elected comfortably in 2019 and 2021 in Central Nova, once a bastion of the former Progressive Conservatives and the current Conservative Party of Canada.

Fraser was also a parliamentary secretary before his cabinet appointment.

Fraser said he also finds rewarding his association with Tim Houston from before and after Houston entered politics and became Nova Scotia’s premier last year. He feels he can count on Houston to allocate funding, such has through the disaster financial assistance arrangements that are helping Nova Scotia and other provinces recover from the impact of Hurricane Fiona.

“We’ve always had a close relationship,” he said. “I hope we do going forward. It’s nice to pick up the phone and ensure funding is going where it is intended to go.”

Fraser also referred to the federal child care assistant program that is providing child care to more Canadians. He said 250,000 Canadians are not working because they can’t afford child care, but the federal government needs provincial cooperation for the program to succeed.

He also referred to the Weavers Mountain wind energy project planned for private land straddling Pictou and Antigonish counties.

Fraser said his legal background has helped him work more effectively in his cabinet post, but it is only one of many voices that help him achieve success.

“It’s incredible useful, to see how regulatory policies unfold, to understand how laws work, the best way to make your case to help people,” he said. “I have my legal background, but it’s diversity that gives you a greater chance to make decisions so that people have the best possible outcomes.”