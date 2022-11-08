LANARK: Mike MacDonald doesn’t think industrializing Antigonish Harbour is in the best interest of the community and doesn’t want to see a major oyster farm established in its waters.

MacDonald is a member of Friends of Antigonish Harbour (FOAH), a group of concerned residents and frequent users of Antigonish Harbour who wish to preserve its sensitive ecology and protect access for those with historical or cultural ties, current commercial fishermen, and all recreational users.

With a core leadership of 13 individuals, they believe Antigonish Harbour, as a public commons, should be left for the benefit of the many and not for the financial gain of an individual or corporation.

“There’s some stuff in the background that we don’t understand,” MacDonald told The Reporter in an interview Nov. 2.

Lou Bilek, another member of the group’s leadership, suggested the Municipality of the County of Antigonish’s recent vote to not write a Letter of Support for Town Point Oysters was something he questioned as to why it was back up for discussion around the council table.

“It was the third vote. In the spring, they voted against it, that they would not support the project,” Bilek told The Reporter. “Then a week or two before the council meeting (on Oct. 11), they voted for it.”

MacDonald suggested the group thought it was settled but only became aware of the second vote because one of their supporters, who was at the meeting for another reason, informed them about it.

“This was sort of thrown on the table; we don’t know whether it was prepared or sort of in the background,” he said. “So then we wrote a bunch of letters, because this is very important that we take a stand and we wanted the county to take an informed stand and then they has a third vote.”

With approximately 1,800 people living around the harbour, the duo suggests it’s more reflective of a residential and recreational harbour.

“We have to be very careful in what we do environmentally,” MacDonald said. “The proponent is very sure this is going to be perfect for the harbour and it’s going to help the harbour, but the evidence is not there.”

As the harbour is a shallow estuary, he suggested the proposed project is simply too big for Antigonish Harbour.

“So that’s a concern that there’s not enough information about what the effects are,” MacDonald said. “And the economics aren’t there.”

As for what Town Point Oysters proposed, the two concerned residents advised the proponent is looking to put 90 acres of oysters in the harbour, 23,000 cages, harvesting two million oysters every year.

“We have to be very careful, and we’re not convinced that this is the best for the community or for the harbour,” MacDonald said. “There has been a lot of time spent to protect the harbour, they put in a big sewage plant in the 70s to clean the harbour up, after that, people started building cottages around the harbour and it’s now very residential.”

Bilek suggested this isn’t the only action they have ever taken with the harbour.

“There’s a tradition of protecting this harbour, we had an organization 10-to-15 years ago, which was the Antigonish Harbour Watershed Association,” he said. “We love the place. If you look at the harbour from up the road, it’s probably one of the nicest views Antigonish County has. And we don’t want to mess with this.”

The members of FOAH explain they were happy that council voted in terms of the way they did in terms of not supporting the Town Point Oyster project.

“We felt they were responsive,” Bilek said. “I think that most councillors understand now, the town and county is changing.”

The problem is, in terms of giving out these leases in Nova Scotia, he said the water lease is very separate from onshore businesses, so to support this 2 million oyster production, the proponent will require facilities to clean, pack, and ship the oysters.

“If the community thinks the place should be industrialized, then that’s OK,” MacDonald said. “I don’t think it should be, so we have to make our voices heard.”

While there wasn’t an official vote recorded on the municipality’s motion in relation to Town Point Oysters, there were only two councillors voted in favour of the motion, one being Deputy Warden Hughie Stewart who told The Reporter he voted in favour because he views any new business as being a benefit to the municipality.

In a written response, District 1 Councillor Mary MacLellan advised she voted no because she received numerous emails, letters, and phone calls from people who were “very opposed” to the development for numerous reasons.

“I had a call from one of the five fishermen who fish out of that harbour and all five are opposed as well,” MacLellan said. “I was asked to request council take their issues under concern in respect to the letter of support for the oyster farm. I always support the people when I contemplate my vote and that is why I voted no.”

Warden Owen McCarron suggested support was contingent on the business meeting all provincial and federal rules and regulations.

“My position on all motions is to respect the majority decision of council,” McCarron said. “I support business initiatives in our community but fully realize when the authority on this or any other businesses falls to the other levels of government we need to respect that jurisdiction as well.”