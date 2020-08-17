MP says vigilante vandals aren’t the solution to charges of extremism

CAPE BRETON: Following reports in the media of an alleged network of Nazi sympathizers purchasing land in Richmond County for a ‘like-minded colony’ and recruiting other Germans – there has been impulsive and hasty vandalism taking place.

Vigilante vandals have begun defacing signs belonging to the local real estate professional named in the articles – Frank Eckhardt and F.E. Property Sales – swastikas, expletive narratives, including the slur “Nazi” have been seen spray-painted on the road-side signs.

Der Spiegel, a leading German magazine caused a bit of an uproar throughout the peaceful, picturesque municipality following the magazine’s reports of prominent Nazi sympathizers and right-wing extremists are in the midst of establishing a new radical colony in Cape Breton.

Citing documents the German weekly news magazine obtained, the article indicates far-right populist Eva Herman and Andreas Popp, as well as Eckhardt – are spearheading the initiative.

Mike Kelloway, the MP for Cape Breton-Canso, acknowledges Neo Nazi ideology is totally abhorrent, but acts of vandalism aren’t the answer.

“We don’t stand for bigotry, [and] we don’t stand for racism,” he said. “But we also don’t stand for destroying people’s property, or making accusations that may or may not be unfounded.”

Kelloway indicates vandalizing signs doesn’t solve the problem and these types of issues need to be handled by the authorities.

“Go to the proper channels as opposed to taking it into your own hands to deface [private] property or demean someone that may have nothing to do with what’s alleged,” he said. “We need to allow the proper bodies to do the deep dive – we are a country of laws.”