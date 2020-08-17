HALIFAX: The company that owns a hotel in Port Hastings is also the new owner of a resort in Guysborough County.

Last week the province announced that it sold Liscombe Lodge Resort and Conference Centre to Hearthstone Hospitality Limited.

“Government has always indicated that the business of running resorts is best left to the private sector,” said Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Business. “With this sale, government is officially out of the resort business. Liscombe Lodge is now in the hands of private owners who are committed to transforming the site into a premiere destination that will continue to generate economic activity and provide visitors to Guysborough County with positive, memorable experiences for many years to come.”

According to the province, Hearthstone Hospitality will invest $1 million in upgrades and offer employment to all current employees. MacLellan said last year’s sale of Digby Pines included similar negotiated parameters with respect to capital investment and continued operation under its current use.

“The new owner commits to invest at least an additional $1 million towards capital improvements, offer employment to all employees at wages consistent with their existing salaries, and to open the resort under its current use and operations until October 2022,” MacLellan explained. “This is the negotiated minimum date the purchaser has committed to operation. There is a clause included in the agreement that allows the province to repurchase the resort, if the purchaser does not meet their commitment.”

Hearthstone Hospitality paid $450,000 for the resort and the sale closed August 1. Hearthstone operates three hotels in Nova Scotia, including Port Hastings.

“Liscombe Lodge is both a true anchor for the area and a showpiece for the local economy,” said Mike Melanchuk, owner, Hearthstone Hospitality. “We are looking forward to welcoming existing staff to the Hearthstone family. Their collective experience and knowledge will be key in enhancing the resort’s classic charm and character and ensuring our visitors experience the warmth of a Maritime welcome.”

“Liscombe Lodge is a wonderful place to experience the spectacular Eastern Shore,” said Jennifer Angel, CEO, Develop Nova Scotia. “This iconic wilderness resort will benefit from new investment and a revitalized visitor experience and the community will continue to benefit from the economic activity it supports. We are so pleased to have helped find its new owner, Hearthstone Hospitality.”

In 2016, the province asked Develop Nova Scotia to find a buyer for two of its Signature Resorts – Digby Pines and Liscombe Lodge.

New Castle Resorts has managed both Digby Pines and Liscombe Lodge on behalf of the province since 2002.

“We want to thank New Castle Resorts for being a great partner in managing these resorts since 2002,” Michele Saran, CEO, Tourism Nova Scotia said. “Their hard work has allowed Nova Scotians and visitors from around the world to have wonderful experiences in Digby and Guysborough Country. We look forward to seeing what the future holds with new ownership and investment at both Digby Pines and Liscombe Lodge.”