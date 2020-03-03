Home Community Mulgrave fire department gets help from Enbridge Community Mulgrave fire department gets help from Enbridge By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - March 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Contributed photosOn February 24, Sean MacLean, public awareness and emergency response coordinator from Enbridge, presented a cheque for $7,500 to Mulgrave Fire Chief Michael Breen and the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department. With the help of Enbridge – through its Community Investment Program – $7,500 was donated to the fire department, to purchase a new generator for the fire hall. In August, 2019 the generator at the Mulgrave Fire Hall, which was over 30 years old, caught fire. The new generator ensures the fire hall can remain operational and available as the town’s primary emergency and comfort center during emergencies and extended power outages.