HALIFAX: Paul Merkelo, trumpet, and Serhiy Salov, piano, team up to create the powerhouse duo Merkelo & Salov.

Recognized for their “unusual lyrical gifts” and “glittering technique,” Merkelo & Salov are reuniting for a nine concert tour throughout Atlantic Canada from March 10-21 with Debut Atlantic. Their tour, which will include four concerts in Nova Scotian communities, is titled “From Russia with Love.” It will explore some of the greatest works by Slavic composers, embracing the many personas of the trumpet – from expressive to virtuosic.

Merkelo & Salov will begin the Nova Scotian portion of their tour as part of the Antigonish Performing Arts Series, at StFX University’s Immaculata Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

In addition to concert engagements, Merkelo & Salov will be working with young students and performing at schools throughout the region. They will also participate in a video conferencing session hosted by Newfoundland’s Centre for Distance Learning and Innovation (CDLI), which will be available for public viewing around the world at a date to be announced soon.

JUNO nominated artist Paul Merkelo is recognized as “a spectacular soloist,” “a most impressive master of his instrument,” who “knows no limits” with “unusual lyrical gifts.” Principal trumpet with the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal since 1995, he has been featured frequently with the OSM, including tours to South America and at the Lincoln Center in New York, and is the first member of the orchestra to be invited to record a debut solo album with the orchestra.

In 1999, he was appointed Canadian musical ambassador to China for the inauguration of the Montreal Park in Shanghai, and as soloist with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra in a national telecast. Merkelo made his New York debut at Lincoln Center with the New World Symphony Orchestra and Michael Tilson Thomas in 1998. He has worked with conductors such as Leonard Bernstein, Charles Dutoit, Lorin Maazel, Sir Georg Solti, Zubin Mehta and Valery Gergiev, and has been invited as guest principal trumpet in the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and New York Philharmonic.

Merkelo is on the faculty at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, and McGill University in Montreal. He is on the board of directors for the Youth Orchestra of the Americas (Canada) and is the founder of the Paul Merkelo Scholarship, which helps young, gifted brass players with financial aid and career guidance. Paul Merkelo is a Yamaha artist.

Serhiy Salov is recognized as an outstanding pianist, whose playing is both energetic and imbued with sensitivity. He is known for his remarkable technique, exacting rigour, and virtuosity, qualities that unwaveringly serve the poetry inherent in the music. Public enthusiasm and critical acclaim have amply confirmed his prominent status on the international music scene as a soloist and chamber musician. In addition, Salov has achieved distinction for his piano transcriptions of symphonic works such as Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Debussy’s Nocturnes, Mussorgsky’s Night on a Bald Mountain, and many others.

After initially learning music in Ukraine, Salov pursued his studies in London, obtaining a Master’s degree from the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama, followed by a Doctor of Music degree from the Université de Montréal. His gifts extend far beyond the mastery of piano technique: the disciplines of improvisation, musicology, and the study of languages complement his training and enable him to deploy a highly expressive individual approach.

A superlative concert performer, Salov has collaborated with renowned conductors and numerous orchestras around the world. He is regularly featured at the foremost international music festivals and has been awarded many prizes in competitions worldwide.

As one of Canada’s most prestigious classical music organizations, Debut Atlantic is committed to developing young artists and establishing new initiatives that enhance the cultural life of Atlantic Canada. Since 1979, it has treated Atlantic audiences to Canada’s most promising young musicians. Celebrating 40 years, Debut Atlantic has featured over 400 artists.

Full details on Debut Atlantic’s concert seasons and educational programs can be found at: http://www.debutatlantic.ca.