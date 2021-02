MULGRAVE: A 57-year-old man died following an ATV collision yesterday in the town.

At 11:45 a.m., Port Hawkesbury RCMP said they responded to a report of an ATV collision on Mill Street and when officers arrived at the scene, they found “an injured man in the roadway.”

According to a press release issued by the RCMP, the driver and lone occupant of the ATV was transported by EHS to the hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

The RCMP said it is investigating the incident.