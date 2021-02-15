Former warden, MLA remembered by council

ANTIGONISH: Councillors with Antigonish County paid their respects to a former warden and MLA following his death in Alberta.

During their regular monthly council meeting on Feb. 9, senior staff held a moment of silence for Hyland Fraser.

Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron served on council with Fraser, someone he remembers had a great smile and was an asset to the county.

“Hyland possessed a great personality. He also had a diverse background,” McCarron said. “Growing up in Frasers Grant, he was a member of a good-sized family, with a farming background, so common sense prevailed all the time. Hyland was certainly a great contributor to our council and to our county.”

McCarron said he was a strong advocate for his community as well.

Originally from Heatherton, Fraser passed away after a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The Archdiocese of Edmonton confirmed his death on Feb. 5.

A member of Holy Trinity Parish in Spruce Grove, Alberta, Fraser was formally ordained a deacon at the age of 67 in 2014.

“Let us pray for the repose of his soul, and let us pray for his wife, Harriet, and the rest of the family,” the Archdiocese said in a release. “May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.”

A graduate of StFX University, Fraser served as a municipal politician for 15 years, then left council in 1998 and was elected to the Nova Scotia legislature as the Liberal MLA for Antigonish.