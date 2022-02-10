PORT HOOD: The Municipality of the County of Inverness Accessibility Advisory Committee is seeking public feedback on accessibility barriers and challenges individuals face in communities throughout the municipality.

According to a press release issued on Jan. 25 by the municipality, feedback can be provided via participation in community video conference engagement sessions, as well as an online survey. The feedback will assist the Accessibility Advisory Committee in determining the highest priorities that need to be addressed to create accessible communities, the municipality noted.

“One of the first and essential steps in developing the county’s accessibility plan is to seek the public’s input on the accessibility issues residents are experiencing and impacting their lives,” said Warden Laurie Cranton, member of the committee. “These engagement opportunities will aid the committee in helping the municipality become accessible and meet its obligations outlined in the Nova Scotia Accessibility Act.”

According to the release, the Accessibility Advisory Committee provides advice to council on identifying, preventing, and eliminating accessibility barriers to people with disabilities within municipal programs, facilities, services, and initiatives. The committee also plans to play a role in educating businesses and organizations, while influencing the community to take steps to becoming more inclusive for its residents and visitors, they noted.

The engagement sessions will take place Tuesday, Feb. 8h from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8p.m., the municipality said, noting that to register for either session or complete the survey, residents can visit: www.invernesscounty.ca/accessibility. They said paper copies of the survey can also be obtained by phoning 902-258-7960, and for more information on the Accessibility Advisory Plan or to learn about upcoming public meetings, visit: www.invernesscounty.ca.