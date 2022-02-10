Canso Lions Club hands out service awards

CANSO: During the monthly meeting of the Canso Lions Club, two Lions were presented Milestone Chevron Awards from International President Douglas Alexander for service to Lions International, to the Canso Lions Club, and the community.

Past King Lion Barry Lumsden presented the 10-year Chevron to King Lion Janet Delorey. King Lion Janet Delorey presented the 45-year Chevron award to Lion Lawrence Munroe.

Activities at the Lions Club are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the Lions continue to deliver Meals on Wheels to area citizens, and the weekly TV bingos continue with community support.

Lion Ray White reported that donations for the ultrasound system and cart have reached the 50 per cent mark with about $30,00.00 collected from area citizens and businesses. The next Lions Meeting will be held on Wednesday March 9.