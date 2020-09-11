The history of municipal government in Richmond County does not necessarily begin in 1879 when the county was incorporated. Pre-1820, committees were convened each spring and fall to provide local government.

In 1820, the entire island of Cape Breton was classed as one county. Years later, four townships – Arichat, Port Hawkesbury, Maitland, and Lennox – were created.

The first meeting for the Township of Arichat was held on February 19, 1829. Arichat’s first doctor, Andrew Madden, presided over the session and continued in this capacity until his death in 1858. He was succeeded by William Creighton of West Arichat.

The districts in 1880:

1. Arichat: C.J. Fuller Jr.

2. Petit de Grat: J.R. Thompson

3. D’Escousse: William LeVesconte (warden)

4. River Inhabitants: Edward Proctor

5. West Bay: Alex Matheson

6. River Bourgeois: M.J.T. MacNeil

7. St. Peter’s: Duncan Cameron

8. Hay Cove: John MacDonald

9. Grand River: John Murchesn (sub-warden)

10. L’Ardoise: William Brymer

11. West Arichat: William LeBlanc

12. William Chisolm (sub-warden)

13. Norman McAskill

Councillors F-M

Ferguson, Roderick: District 10 Lower L’Ardoise Warden 1917

Finlayson, Alexander: District 9 Grand River

Forgeron, George: District 3 West Arichat 1982-85

Fougere, Walter: Districts 6, 7 River Bourgeois-Cannes 1956-1976

Fuller, Charles Jr.: District 1 Arichat 1879

George, Clinton: District 3 West Arichat

Gerroir, Joseph W.: District 8 Johnstown 1964-1970

Goyetche, James: District 2 Petit de Grat 1982-1991, 1994-2004, 2015-present

Gracie, Leo: District 10 Lower L’Ardoise 1959-1960

Groom, William P.: District 15 Grand Greve 1937

Holmes, Dan E.: District 12 Lochside

Holmes, Daniel H.: District 12 Lochside 1958-1967

Holmes, Daniel J.: District 12 Lochside 1937

Holmes, Samuel J.: District 9 Grand River 1917

Holmes, Samuel T.: District 9 Grand River

Jean, W.G.: District 2: Petit de Grat

Johnson, Gail: District 8: Johnstown-Red Islands: 1994-2105 (warden)

Johnston, James J.: District 8 Johnstown-Red Islands 1937, 1953-1958

Kyte, Patrick J.: District 7 St. Peter’s

Landry, John A.: District 2 Petit de Grat-Boudreauville 1930

Landry, Margot: District 3 D’Escousse 1976-1982

Langley, Byron S.: District 14 Point Tupper 1953-1967 (warden)

Langley, John H.: District 7 Barra Head

Latimer, John Jocelyn: District 1Arichat

LeBlanc, Jeffrey: District 11 West Arichat

LeBlanc, J.C. (Joe): District 3 D’Escousse 1964-1970

LeBlanc, Raymond: District 3 D’Escousse 1982-88

LeBlanc, Rudolph.T.: District 11 West Arichat 1937

LeBlanc, Simon: District 1: Arichat 1959-1960

LeBlanc, William: District 11 West Arichat 1880

LeBrun Harold: District 2 Arichat 1959-1967

Lelacheur, Colin P.: District 11 West Arichat

LeVesconte, William: District 3 D’Escousse1880

Libbus, Madeline: District 7 River Bourgeois-Cannes 1985-1997

Lynch, Albert: District 14 Port Malcolm 1973, 1978

MacCormack, Hector: District 13: Framboise Int. 1959-1963

MacCuish, Archibald J.: District 12 Loch Lomond

Macdonald, Daniel J.: District 13 Framboise

MacDonald, H.E. (Harry): District 3 D’Escousse 1956-1963

MacDonald, John A.: District 8 Irish Cove 1917

MacGillivray, Elmer: Fourchu

MacKaskill, John Alex: District 13 Framboise-Sterling: 1953-1958, 1964-1967

MacKay, D.A.: District 9 Grand River 1953-1954

MacKenzie, N. Gladstone: District 9 Grand River Falls 1930

MacKintosh, James H.: District 5 Dundee/West Bay 1917-1934

MacLean, Peter: District 6 River Bourgeois/Cannes 1917

MacLeod, Donald: District 12 Lochside 1953-54

MacLeod, William A.: District 12 Loch Lomond West 1930

MacNeil, Elizabeth

MacNeil, Joe: District 3: West Arichat: 1973-1982

MacNeil, Steve: District 7: St. Peter’s 2008-2016

MacPherson, John J.: District 8 Johnstown

MacRae, Allan: District 5 West Bay 1885-1886, 1890-1894, 1896-1904, 1910-1913