The history of municipal government in Richmond County does not necessarily begin in 1879 when the county was incorporated.
Pre-1820, committees were convened each spring and fall to provide local government. In 1820, the entire island of Cape Breton was classed as one county.
Then in 1829 (or 1832?) four townships, Arichat, Port Hawkesbury, Maitland, and Lennox were created. Municipal Affairs was under the jurisdiction of the Court of General Sessions, and the first meeting for the township of Arichat was held on February 19, 1829. Arichat’s first doctor, Andrew Madden, presided over the session and continued in this capacity until his death in 1858. He was succeeded by William Creighton of West Arichat.
Districts in 1880
1. Arichat: C.J. Fuller Jr.
2. Petit de Grat: J.R. Thompson
3. D’Escousse: Wm. LeVesconte (warden)
4. River Inhabitants: Edward Proctor
5. West Bay: Alex Matheson
6. River Bourgeois: M.J.T. MacNeil
7. St. Peter’s: Duncan Cameron
8. Hay Cove: John MacDonald
9. Grand River: John Murchesn (sub-warden)
10. L’Ardoise: Wm. Brymer
11. West Arichat: Wm. LeBlanc
12. Wm. Chisolm (sub-warden)
13. Norman McAskill
Arichat
Dunphy, William
Boucher, Simon A. 1930
Bourinot, Marshall 1953-1958
Benoit, Emile 1961-1970
Comeau, Paul 1973-1976
Boudreau, Wayne 1994-97
Boudreau, Chuck 1997-2008
David, Victor 2008- 2014
Boudreauville
Boudreau, William 1964-1967
D’Escousse
Doyle, Edward (Ned) D’Escousse/Poulamond 1917, named deputy warden in 1930
Beaton, Malcolm District 3 D’Escousse 1988-2014
Grand River
Cameron, John 1956-1973 (Deputy Warden)
Cook, Earl Grand River-Framboise-Fourchu: 1982-85
Hay Cove
Cameron, Michael
Johnstown
Campbell, Colin 1959-1963
L’Ardoise
Brymer, William 1880
Birrette, Ken
Loch Lomond
Chisholm, William
Louisdale
Cotton, Richie 1991-2011 (Warden)
Lower L’Ardoise
Doucett, Vera 1978
Petit de Grat
Bowen, Thomas H. 1937
Boudreau, David E. 1953-1958
Boudreau, J. Rudolph
Boudreau, Audrey 1979-1982
Boudreau, John 2004 (Warden)
Boudreau, Harry T.
Boudreau, Henry H
Point Tupper
Campbell, Malcolm 1930
Poirierville
Britten, James D.
Port Royal
Doiron, John 1930, 1953-1960
Doiron, Henry L.
River Bourgeois
Bouchard, Clarence C.
Burke, Fred D.
Digout, Louis 1976-1977
Boudreau, Terry 1976-1985
Boucher, Gilbert 2008–present
River Tillard
Burke, John P. 1930 (Warden)
St. Peter’s
Cameron, Duncan 1880
Currie, John 1959-1960
West Arichat
Boudreau, Thos P.
Doiron, Vincent 1959-1967
Duann, Francis 1967-1973
Bourque, Gerry 1985-2004
West Bay
Calder, William 1880-1884, 1886-1890
Calder, James D. 1904-1910