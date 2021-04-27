Municipal employees to remain on four-day work week indefinitely

GUYSBOROUGH: After receiving a favourable reply on a work report, staff within the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) will remain working a four-day work week for the time being.

During the municipality’s regular council meeting on April 21, councillors passed a motion, keeping the policy in place for another year.

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts told reporters they’ll be proceeding forward with it for the time being.

“We’re getting more bang for our buck, hourly-wise, labour-wise, so it’s good-good all around,” Pitts said. “But it’s something we’re going to keep our eye on.”

The warden suggested while it was introduced during a global pandemic, it’s a misconception that it was introduced because of COVID-19.

“It’s something council was going to do long before COVID reared its ugly head, it’s a different way of doing business, and we’re out in front,” Pitts said. “We’re doing the best we can. I think this is the best way to do it, more so now with the COVID situation. We heard the numbers today, they’re not good.”

He suggested the condensed work week has actually resulted in increased productivity, as they now have longer working hours every day, five days of the week.

“We see this here in the offer per say, but we see it more so when our public works crews or solid waste crews are out in the outlying areas of the municipality,” Pitts said. “Whereas before, they’d have an hour loading the truck, an hour driving, an hour unloading, this way here we’re getting a couple extra hours of work each day from each of our employees, which is win-win for everybody.”

While the policy will be looked at again in a year’s time, the warden indicated this is something that could eventually become permanent.