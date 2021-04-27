HALIFAX: The provincial government is preparing to launch on online public consultation discussing plans for the Port Hastings Rotary.

On Jan. 27, the province announced plans for a new roundabout that will be constructed to replace the existing Port Hastings Rotary.

Department of Transportation and Active Transport (DTAT) minister Lloyd Hines said last winter that this is a project the department had been “been trying to get to for a number of years.” At the time, Hines said the project was well into the design stage with plans to move “towards Route 19 a bit.”

DTAT spokesperson Deborah Bayer said the province has started consultations with key stakeholders including the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Visitor Information Centre in Port Hawkesbury.

“The Port Hastings Rotary’s preliminary design has been initiated and will move to detailed design following the consultation phase,” Bayer told The Reporter. “Consultation with key stakeholders is currently underway and an online public consultation website is expected to be launched soon. Consultation is expected to be completed by the end of June.”

When contacted last January, Hines said the DTAT planned to engage the community through an open house in the area, with construction slated to begin by late in the summer, but those plans and the timeline have changed.

“An online public consultation website is expected to be launched by the end of the month,” Bayer said. “This will include the launch of the design and more information of the new rotary.”

Construction is currently scheduled to begin later this year, Bayer added, with the majority of the work taking place in 2022.