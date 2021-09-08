PORT HOOD: A municipal employee in Inverness County received an award for efforts on the job and in the community.

Municipality of the County of Inverness water/wastewater operator Mark Copley was presented with the Operational Excellence Award for Drinking Water Operations which is awarded annually by the Maritime Provinces Water and Wastewater Association (MPWWA).

“I didn’t know anything about it so obviously somebody did something behind the scenes to get my name in there,” he told council.

The association said Copley received the honour in recognition of his dedication to operational decision-making, assistance to co-workers and community involvement.

As a municipal team member since July 2012 and a senior operator since October 2020, the Municipality of the County of Inverness said in a press release issued last week that Copley has been involved with operating water treatment facilities in Chéticamp, Inverness, Mabou, Port Hood, Judique, Port Hastings, and Whycocomagh. The municipality said he monitors the operation of all treatment facilities, both on-site and remotely, to ensure proper operations, performs water quality tests, submits samples to accredited labs as required, and works with management to address facility maintenance and treatment needs.

Inverness County said his experience and ability to effectively transfer knowledge to other co-workers is invaluable. Along with his commitment to his work in service of Inverness County residents, the municipality said Copley is also an active volunteer in the community of Inverness.

“(Mr. Copley) regularly provides valuable input with management regarding major decisions related to drinking water facility operations, and he’s a well-liked and valuable citizen throughout the County,” said Alan Benninger, regional representative for the MPWWA. “Operators like Mark work hard behind the scenes in their communities and he is very worthy of this award.”

Municipal council presented the plaque from the MPWWA to Copley during the September 2 regular council meeting, and council congratulated him on his achievements.

“Council is proud of the hard work and dedication Mark has shown in his role. This recognition is well-deserved,” said Warden Laurie Cranton.

The MPWWA is an operator-based organization with over 850 members who provide the communities they serve with drinking water and wastewater services.