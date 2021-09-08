Cotter endorsed by Peter MacKay in Central Nova

CENTRAL NOVA: The Conservative candidate for Central Nova says he would like to see more representation at the grassroots level in Ottawa.

Steven Cotter, a three term councillor in the Town of Trenton, has decided to make the jump from municipal to federal politics.

“Seeing the need to help people throughout my working life, and as a candidate and a blue collar worker, I feel there should be more grassroots people in Ottawa,” Cotter told The Reporter, taking a break from door knocking. “Because they know what the day-to-day needs are for their constituents.”

Described as being well-known for his presence in his community, and devoting his time to local causes and initiatives, as a town representative, he said he has gained valuable experience listening to and addressing public concerns and demands.

If he becomes elected the Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Nova, he suggested his priority would be addressing the turnaround from COVID.

“A lot of people have been out of work, it’s getting them back to work,” Cotter said. “Part of the campaign is hoping to get a million jobs in the first year after this recession.”

Cotter was employed as an automotive technician for over three decades with Canadian Tire, has been a volunteer with the Trenton Fire Department for 41 years this November, enjoyed a stint in the Armed Forces and was also employed as a driver operator with the New Glasgow Fire Department for 16 years.

Presently, the grandfather of two is a school bus driver for the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE), where it allows him to be a role model for his students.

Cotter indicates his firefighting experience has given him the ability to analyze situations, detect the problem and find solutions, which he suggests is a very valuable skill that could easily be transferred into a role of politics.

As for what he’s heard campaigning on door steps around Central Nova, which spans across Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough and Halifax Counties, he said there’s been recurring issues surrounding job security, heath care and mental health, and then balancing the budget over the next decade.

“Those have to be brought into check, because we don’t want our children and our grandchildren with that burden,” Cotter said. “And people have been very positive for change.”

As Nova Scotians elected a Progressive Conservative Government last month, one that saw the provincial party distance themselves from their federal Conservative counterparts, the federal representative for the party believes the people of Central Nova want change.

Posted to Cotter’s official Facebook page on Sept. 1, he was endorsed and received official support from possibly the strongest Conservative face throughout Central Nova.

“I have known Steven Cotter for over 30 years as a hardworking, trustworthy, humble member of our local community. He and his wife Cathy are the embodiment of public service,” Peter MacKay said in a social media post. “As a firefighter, town councillor, veteran and volunteer, he always steps up when asked and has dedicated his entire working life to the service of others.”

If elected, MacKay suggested Cotter would be an excellent MP for Central Nova.

Cotter suggested the Conservative party is the best fit to represent Central Nova because they want to get the country back on track, get Central Nova back on track, and people back to work, while also addressing the long-standing health care issue.

“A lot of the health care issue is a provincial responsibility,” he said. “But with the funding the Conservative party wants to turn around is double the current funding to all the provinces, so that’s going to get more nurses and doctor’s back to work and hopefully get the wait times to diminish in the emergency units.”

Cotter’s working career also taught him to always have meaningful, achievable and realistic goals, while being approachable, hard-working, persistent and transparent.

He understands the community of Central Nova and his primary goal is to make life better for people that call the riding their home.

“One thing that we hope is to work well with Tim Houston and his government, when I’m elected on the 20th of September,” Cotter said. “I’m a grassroots guy, and I know I have a lot to learn, but hopefully people will support me in this election, and we’ll hit the road running.”