PORT HOOD: The Municipality of the County of Inverness, in partnership with Upland Planning + Design and REConsulting, said it is launching the community engagement portion of the Municipal Recreation Plan.

Inverness County said this project will assess the current recreation services delivered by the municipality and provide a guide for the future, based on the needs and values of the community. The Municipal Recreation Plan will include recommendations for facilities, programming, financing, and more, the said, noting the resulting vision will enable meaningful and inclusive recreation experiences.

“This is an exciting opportunity for residents to share what is working and where the municipality can improve its recreation services,” said Keith MacDonald, CAO of the Municipality of the County of Inverness. “This recreation plan will create a road map for recreation that reflects communities’ priorities.”

The municipality said the background report for the project is available online at: www.invernesscounty.ca/recreation, and the document outlines recent trends in demographics and recreation, summarizes relevant plans and policies, and provides an inventory and analysis of the municipality’s current services.

Surveys are available now for both adults and youth, where residents can share information on their participation in recreation, Inverness County noted. They said surveys can be filled out online at: www.invernesscounty.ca/recreationplan, or paper copies can be picked up at the Municipal Office in Port Hood at 86 High Street or 375 Main Street.

Inverness County added that this project will be developed in collaboration with the community, and there will be more opportunities to contribute following the release of the draft recreation plan.