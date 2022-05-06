Thunder in the forecast along Route 16 this August

CANSO: Back for a third event, the Canso Area Development Association (CADA) has announced plans for the 2022 Thunder Rally.

Organizers said they have taken the lessons learned from the previous two events held to date to get the event ready for the next chapter and continued growth.

A major change in 2022 is moving the date from early September to August 5 to 7, offering better weather for a camping event, and in response to participant feedback, the organizers said, noting they also appreciate the support of program advertisers and community sponsors like the Canso Lions Club and Stanfest through its staff volunteers.

The organizers said a second key change is to the brand, which becomes Route 16 Thunder Rally. Lost Shores will continue to support the event as a volunteer, and CADA said it will assume more of the administrative, marketing and event management tasks.

“The lessons from the first two events have been instrumental to understanding both the marketing and event logistics as we grow into the next chapter,” CADA president Harold Roberts explains. “We appreciate the support of the local community, as well as the participation of Lost Shores to get us to a well established event in such a short time. The goal to raise money for local minor hockey and figure skating remains the same.”

This year’s registration maintains the same price point of previous years, and included as always is a compliment of local volunteer musicians who provide entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights, the organizers said.

The poker run includes classic local look-offs at Halfway Cove, Boylston, and Port Felix with wharf stops at Little Dover and Canso for a good mix of our best local scenery, organizers noted. They said lunch will be hosted by the Port Felix Parish while participants enjoy that amazing view of the islands. The Little Dover leg will stop at their new wharf, they said, and the poker run ends once again at Whitman’s Wharf in Canso with a moment of silence and a thunder tribute to fallen riders.

Things staying the same for 2022 include the hearty Canso Lions Club breakfasts, Saturday afternoon field games and the warm welcome that local residents always offer our visitors, organizers said.

Details can be found at: https://route16thunderrally.ca/ and registration will open in mid-May.