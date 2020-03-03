PORT HOOD: The Port Hood Area Development Society (PHADS) will host the third annual Murphy’s Pond Music Festival.

The event starts on Friday, July 10 from 4-8 p.m. with a homemade fish cake and bean supper for $10 that includes live entertainment, a cash bar, and Chase the Ace, sponsored by PHADS and the Port Hood Volunteer Fire Department. The draw will take place at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, July 11, from 1- 8p.m., live music will be available the entire day. The line-up includes performers such as Myles Davidson, the MacQuarrie Brothers, Jessi and Kevin LeVesconte, Dan Doiron, Tim MacIssac, Holly Keizer, and many more. There will be food available throughout the day, including Mabou River Inn pizza slices.

Adult beverages will be served from 1-8 p.m. in the tent area for those 19 and over. There is no admission fee for this event but a donation jar will be available. There will be 50/50 tickets sold throughout the day, to be drawn at 8 p.m. (Those who buy a ticket don’t have to be present on the grounds for this draw, but please include a contact number on the ticket.)

The proceeds from the event all go back into the community. PHADS maintains the grounds of Central Park and the Day Park, and provides washroom facilities at the Day Park. Decorating the park and streets for the Christmas season is another community endeavor sponsored by PHADS.

Come on out to the Murphy’s Pond Music Festival for the music or to meet friends. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the spectacular scenery while sitting near an ocean lover’s paradise on Canada’s Musical Coast.

The event will be held at 130 Murphy’s Pond Road in Port Hood.