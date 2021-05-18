RIVER BOURGEOIS: A woman from New Brunswick was charged and fined after the RCMP determined that she was in the province without permission.

On May 15 at around 6 p.m. Richmond County RCMP said they stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 104 near River Bourgeois.

The RCMP confirmed that officers discovered that the 41-year-old female driver was from New Brunswick, and during her vacation, was traveling to visit family in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said the woman did not apply to enter Nova Scotia and was in the province without authorization.

As a result, the woman was fined $2,422 under the Health Protection Act and was told to immediately return to New Brunswick, Marshall noted.

To enter Nova Scotia under current public health restrictions, applicants have to register online with Safe Travel Nova Scotia, the RCMP said.

The RCMP notified the province after this incident, and it is now up to provincial officials to investigate how the woman was able to enter the province, Marshall stated.