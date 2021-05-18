Richmond County resident facing 19 sex-related charges involving minor

WEST ARICHAT: A 49-year-old St. Peter’s resident is facing sexual assault charges involving someone under the age of consent.

On December 11, 2020, Richmond County District RCMP received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted “a number of times when she was a teenager,” according to a press release issued today by the RCMP.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall, the sexual assaults occurred between 2012 and 2015 in West Arichat, Arichat, Dundee, and St. Peter’s.

Marshall said the RCMP immediately started an investigation, and on May 12, Gordon Wallen Richard was arrested in St. Peter’s without incident.

Richard has been charged with 19 sex-related offences, including: seven counts of sexual exploitation of a young person; five counts of sexual assault; five counts of sexual interference; and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

“I cannot comment on how many times the alleged incidents took place, what the investigation entailed and how many people were interviewed, as that would be information that would be relevant at trial, should Mr. Richard plead not guilty,” Marshall told The Reporter. “Mr. Richard has a right to a fair trial, and as such, I will respectfully refrain from providing comment on those subjects.”

Richard has been released from police custody on a number of conditions, including not having any contact with the victim, Marshall said, adding the accused is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on July 26.