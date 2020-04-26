New COVID-19 cases down to 8

HALIFAX: The number of new COVID-19 cases is at its lowest one-day total since late March after eight new cases were identified yesterday.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the Eastern Zone – taking in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton – there were no new cases repored, keeping the total for the region at 50. For more information, go to: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data. The zone location is based on the location where the sample was collected for testing, not the individual’s location of residence.

Unfortunately, two more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 24. The deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

“We continue to see the devastating impact this virus can have. Please stay strong and stay the course,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “You can and should enjoy the outdoors this weekend, but please do it safely. Stay in your yard, walk around your neighbhourhood and keep your distance from others.”

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 673 Nova Scotia tests on April 25 and is operating 24-hours. Nova Scotia has conducted more COVID-19 tests per capita than any other province.

As of April 25, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 197 residents and 95 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 25,615 negative test results, 873 positive COVID-19 test results and 24 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, with 13 individuals currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. In all, 439 people have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and extended to April 19, then extended again to May 3.