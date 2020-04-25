Number of new cases drops for the second day in a row

HALIFAX: Today, April 25, Nova Scotia is reporting six additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 22.

Five occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality. As well, a man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions died in the Western Zone, but he was not a resident of a long-term care home.

“Our province is experiencing a tremendous amount of pain right now. Our thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one from this virus,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “We stand together to grieve those who have died and to support those who are in mourning.”

As of today, Nova Scotia has 865 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 15 new cases were identified Friday, April 24.

In the Eastern Zone – taking in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton – there is now one more confirmed case, taking the total for the region to 50. For more information, go to: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data. The zone location is based on the location where the sample was collected for testing, not the individual’s location of residence.

“With the weekend upon us, I ask everyone to remain vigilant. Please stay home as much as possible, wash your hands and maintain physical distance,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “Let’s be able to look back and know we did everything we could to stop this virus from hurting any more of our fellow Nova Scotians.”

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 965 Nova Scotia tests on April 24 and is operating 24-hours. Nova Scotia has conducted more COVID-19 tests per capita than any other province.

As of April 24, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 191 residents and 90 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 25,119 negative test results, 865 positive COVID-19 test results and 22 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, with 11 individuals currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. In all, 412 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and extended to April 19, then extended again to May 3.

The first death in the province was on April 6, a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died in hospital in the Eastern Zone as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

On April 8, Nova Scotia has recorded its second death when a woman in her 90s, with underlying medical conditions, died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

Nova Scotia recorded its third death related to COVID-19 on April 13 when a male in his 80’s in the Halifax Regional Municipality died as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

On April 17, a female in her 80’s in Cape Breton died as a result of complications related to COVID-19, becoming the province’s fourth death related to the novel coronavirus.

On April 17, three deaths were reported at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The next day, two more deaths were confirmed at the Northwood home.

On April 21, Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 10. The death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The next day, two additional deaths related to COVID-19 occurred at the Northwood long-term care home.

Four more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on April 23 bringing the total to 16. Three occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality and the other occurred at Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney.