PORT HAWKESBURY: A new exhibit at the Cape Breton University Art Gallery is celebrating the works of Isle Madame folk artists.

Until April 1, visitors can explore more than 40 folk art pieces rendered by Henry and Gevee Boudreau in a new exhibit called “A Table for Two.” In a recent press release, Cape Breton University (CBU) calls it an inspiring story of love, partnership, and craft.

Born on Feb. 25, 1951 in West Arichat, Henry (who died in 2016) and his wife Gevee, who was born on the outskirts of Glace Bay on March 29, 1949, together created approximately 500 pine carved plaques and 500 intricate scenes between 1994 and 2013.

Contributed photos

Entitled “A Table for Two,” this work, made of wood and paint, and created in 2005, depicts Henry and Gevee Boudreau at their kitchen table.

Gevee said her interest in art started when she was young, and years later, she started painting.

“I was sketching when I was young but I didn’t start oil painting until 26, and then I did a lot of oil paintings there for a while, and then I stopped. I stopped for about 20 years, until I met Henry,” she recalled. “I was into oil painting, and he saw I was being creative, so he decided to be creative himself.”

According to art enthusiast and writer Michelle Boyer of Toronto, the two met in 1992, and Henry followed in his father’s footsteps, finishing his first piece in October 1994 of a cabin cruiser with two figures that represented the new couple, but lighthouses soon became his specialty. He then carved a woman knitting in a rocking chair, a woman baking bread, and a woman washing clothes on a scrub board, Boyer noted.

Gevee Boudreau holds her 2004 painting of her husband Henry, which was composed on particle board.

After creating approximately 500 pine plaque carvings over two years, they moved on from that format because Gevee said the painting proved time consuming.

Boyer said each piece was labour intensive with Henry taking a solid two-inch pine slab, and drawing draw his vision on that square block. Then he would imagine what it should look like and start chipping away, Boyer wrote. She said small pieces often took up to 20 hours to carve while larger ones could take 40 or more hours.

“As we went on, he wanted to have little figures to do but he hated painting, hated it with a passion; he has no magic for it,” she noted. “A little while down the road, I saw that it was affecting his creativity, so I started painting it, but I discovered a new paint. I hate tole paint, I like something that shines and is colourful. So enamel paint was mixed in, got all different tones, and I was able to work with his craft.”

Created in 2004, this work called “Gevee Painting,” is made of wood, paint, fabric, hair, and wire.

For almost 20 years, CBU said the husband and wife worked side by side to bring each piece to life.

“He was doing all the work; like he’d carve, then he’d shape. He made the clothes, he put the hair on,” Gevee recounted. “When I started painting for him, it just seems like everything came alive because of the colour.”

Boyer said the Boudreaus starting creating intricate scenes with little people that depicted Cape Breton life, and their experiences.

“A lot of his ideas are his background. Some of them are my background, family background, even friends,” Gevee said. “There’s a humour in it, my husband was very humorous, and he liked to make people smile. And that was one of the things that we put in our products.”

Each year, Boyer said Henry and Gevee sold their work at the local flea market in Janvrins Island where they would set up a table for the weekend. Sometimes, they would carve and paint all year and sell only one plaque, other times there were no sales, then there were times Boyer said Henry sold pieces to antique dealers for “pennies on the dollar with large promises of future sales that never materialized.” She said Henry always knew they were worth more and always hoped each year would be different.

Boyer said it was in 2003 that their work came to the attention of antique enthusiast and folk art collector Lionel Boudreau of Petit de Grat.

“They didn’t travel much, so they only sold at Dennis MacDonald’s flea markets. That’s where I got introduced to them one day. I was going around and I found Henry and Gevee at the table. They had a couple of pieces left, I loved what he did. They didn’t have figures, they had plaques that they were doing at the time. I picked those up and that was the beginning,” he recalled. “As a collector, I’m saying, ‘this is really good.’ I actually showed it to a few of my friends and they were saying, ‘these guys are good.’ So I said, ‘I’ll collect more.’”

After their original promoter was unsuccessful selling their art, Lionel approached Henry and Gevee to buy their pieces. While becoming their biggest customer, Lionel took pictures and documented each piece.

“I’m the type of person that if something like that makes me smile, that’s everything to me so I started to exclusively collector their work,” recounted Lionel. “What I enjoyed the most about it, was that they were uninfluenced by the market.”

As a collector, Lionel said he’s followed Native and Inuit art, and the Boudreau’s works are similar.

“They did it for their home, they did it for themselves, and that’s the true art to me,” he noted. “The emotion, the humour, they were able to bring out so much, and the detail was fantastic… I just fell in love with it.”

After accumulating much of the Boudreau’s art, and hearing accolades from people like art collector Binney Parsons, by 2006 Lionel started attending festivals and shows on their behalf, and later started posted photos online. Before long, Boyer said the couple developed a small but enthusiastic fan club of locals and tourists at events like the Lunenburg International Folk Festival.

“Through that, we got to know a lot of people. We got some pieces out into the world,” Lionel said. “I met so many people and they had a great amount of followers, which was great. They really like the art, at the folk art festival, they would come right from the door and hit right at the table because they wanted some of the pieces.”

This is one of 500 intricate scenes rendered by Henry and Gevee Boudreau.

It was at this time that Lionel met Boyer, who wrote a description of the exhibit for the CBU art gallery.

“She became a big fan and being an artist, a folk art collector, and book writer, she stayed in touch. She is a big part of this too,” Lionel stated.

According to Boyer, when looking closely at the little characters working, playing games, attending a sporting event or just going about their daily lives, the viewer can’t help but experience a fleeting moment, forever frozen in time. To engage with the faces of each small figure is to hear the laughter over a game of cards, smell the cold salt air, or sense the hopefulness in catching enough lobster or fish for the day, she wrote.

Lionel said future plans could include attending more festivals and shows, visiting places like Toronto and Halifax, and the possibility of writing a book with Boyer.

CBU said the exhibition includes a portion of Lionel’s collection and some of his photos, as well as a selection of works from Gevee’s private collection. The exhibit also includes the kitchen table where they worked and some of their work tools, they said. Two years ago, CBU Art Gallery Curator Greg Davies was told about the Boudreaus and introduced to Lionel by the late author Silver Donald Cameron.

“We got into a conversation, took a trip together down to Isle Madame to meet up with Gevee, and I kind of knew at that point this was a show we needed to do,” Davies recalled. “It comes from a very genuine kind of place, and there’s only so much of that to go around. There’s a lot of commercialized folk art that’s being produced but this is the real deal. And it’s also coming out of Isle Madame. My knowledge of the shows that the gallery has had in the past related to folk art have generally focused on that kind of work coming out of other parts of the island, and this seemed to be important to ensure that art work being made in Isle Madame is getting recognition as well.”

This carving depicts a game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Once public health restrictions are lifted, Davies expects to make announcement about a public reception for the exhibit.

Davies said each piece is unique and tells a story. He said Henry and Gevee have created folk art known for incredible detail, craftsmanship, and humour, and as a result, the viewer can easily engage with the themes, imagine the daily lives of the characters and smile.

Davies said it becomes immediately apparent to the viewer that the Boudreau’s art is about love not commerce.

“The response to the show has been really positive because I think the first thing it does is it puts a smile on your face. They’re whimsical works, but they’re also engaging little stories behind them. And even if you don’t necessarily know the story straight up front, you can kind of figure it out,” he noted. “That’s something that a lot of people can relate to, and it’s just humorous to see. And I think the other thing is just the detail in it. These are very small scale works, for the most part, and you can see the amount of time and effort that’s gone on into it, so it’s kind of an act of love, putting those kinds of things together. I’m speaking now less as a curator and more as an artist myself.”

Made in 2006 from wood, paint, fabric, hair, and metal, this is called “Gangster, assassins, ‘Make My Day.’”

Reflecting on her 23 years of marriage, Gevee added that the Valentine’s theme for the start of the exhibit earlier this month was appropriate.

“I think the artwork brought us closer together because we share a common bond. We didn’t have to speak, we could just read each other’s mind,” Gevee added. “We spent a lot of time together. We were husband and wife, and it brought us really, really close.”