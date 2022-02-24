Renovated NSLC outlet in Inverness to include walk-in cooler, cannabis store

INVERNESS: The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) will be overhauling their current store in Inverness, with plans to open the new version in the fall.

The NSLC awarded the tender for the project at the Inverness outlet to Brilun Construction Ltd. on Feb. 15 in the amount of $1,859,293.

“The renovations that they’ll be doing, it’s going to be both inside and out, and it’ll include things like repairing the concrete on the building and the paving out front,” NSLC spokesperson Beverley Ware told The Reporter. “We’ll be replacing the roof, the ceiling, the walls, the flooring, the HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) system; basically a complete renovation of the building.”

Ware said the tender was issued late last year on the current building that was constructed in the early 1970s.

“It really is in major need of renovation,” she said. “I think the last time we did any work on the exterior of the building would have been in the 1980s, and the last time we did work on the inside of the building would have been in the early 2000s, so it really is in need of a major renovation.”

Not just renovations, Ware said the project will also include some additions to the current store.

“We’ll also be adding a walk-in cooler, so that there’ll be chilled products. And we’ll be including a cannabis section,” she noted. “It’ll be a modular cannabis store which is what we’re adding in stores across the province. And there again the intent there is to improve access to a safe supply of cannabis to customers in the area as we work to make an impact on the illicit market.”

As is the case during projects other stores across Nova Scotia, Ware expects little impact on service delivery in Inverness.

“We’ve been renovating stories across the province and we don’t close stores when work is going on, so it’s a lot of work for the employees in the store. They’re extremely patient and they’re very adaptable when they have to deal with these situations,” stated Ware. “They move product around and they’ll seal-off areas with drop sheets, and what have you, where employees are working. Basically, they’re going to have to work around it for a few months, so we really appreciate our customer’s patience when that work is being done. It’s an added stress on our employees, but in the end, we think everybody is going to be really happy that this work is done.”

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said he was happy to hear the news.

“The store in Inverness, it’s been there for a long, long time. I think most people would say it’s getting a little rough looking. They do a lot of business there, they’ve done a lot of business there over the years,” he told The Reporter.

The MLA said this is a good response to the changes taking place in the community.

“It’ll be good for the community, because as you know, Inverness is kind of undergoing a transformation the last number of years. A new building, I think, will look good in the community,” he stated.

In addition to the age of the structure, Ware said the NSLC is responding to the economic growth that has taken place in the area since the completion of the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses.

“Communities are growing an expanding and we want to meet that increased need, but also for the community itself, the store was in desperate need of repair, and for the employees who work there too,” stated Ware. “It’s something the community has long been waiting for and we’re pleased that we can now move ahead with this.”

As for a timeline for the project, Ware said their plans are tentative at this point.

“As you probably know, there’s been disruption to the construction industry when it comes to being able to access materials,” she explained. “But what we would like to happen is to have a start in the late spring, maybe late May, and then be looking at an opening later in the fall, hopefully maybe around late September. That’ll depend on being able to access materials but that’s the sort of the general timeline that we’re looking at.”