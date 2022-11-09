Arts & Entertainment New exhibit at J. Franklin Wright Gallery By Mary Hankey - November 9, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Several of Sarah Tompkin’s acrylic paintings featuring the sea are now on display at the J. Franklin Wright Gallery in Port Hawkesbury. Tompkins is experimenting with size to create a better sense of the power and presence of those elements. Photos by Mary HankeySarah Tompkin’s love of the ocean is evident in her work, including this acrylic painting “Findlay’s Point.” Tompkins studied fine art at Mount Allison university for three years and her mediums include oil, acrylic, watercolour, charcoal, graphite, India ink and photography. Sarah Tompkin’s artistry is now on display at the J. Franklin Wright Gallery in Port Hawkesbury. Now living in Mabou, Tompkins finds most of her inspiration from the people, the sea, and the hills. The beauty and power of the ocean was captured in Sarah Tompkin’s acrylic painting, “Sight Point, Morning Light.” Tompkins’ exhibit is now featured at the J. Franklin Wright Gallery in Port Hawkesbury. The opening of Sarah Tompkins exhibit took place recently at the J. Franklin Wright Gallery in Port Hawkesbury. Her acrylic paintings feature the sea and will be on display at the gallery until mid-January.