PORT HAWKESBURY: After two days of trial, a Port Hawkesbury man, who has been charged with several sexual-related charges involving a female youth, will return to court for two additional days of trial.

Jason Seymour, stands on trial on two charges of sexual assault, two charges of sexual interference, and one count of sexual exploitation.

“The trial is scheduled to continue on Nov. 15, and Dec. 16, in Antigonish Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m.,” Melissa Noonan, a communications advisor for the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service (PPS), told The Reporter.

On April 11, during a scheduled election and plea, Seymour filed a motion with the court to change his representation from Legal Aid’s Zachary MacMillian to Halifax-based lawyer Allan MacDonald, which was granted by Judge Laurel Halfpenny-MacQuarrie.

According to information provided to The Reporter, Cpl. Chris Marshall, a provincial public information officer with the RCMP, explained that on Jan. 23, Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a complaint “alleging that a man had sexually assaulted a female youth.”

Marshall said police gathered information and evidence, and on Feb. 14, they arrested the 45-year-old, who was later released on conditions.

“Bearing in mind the trauma the victim has experienced as a result of the acts committed against her, we will not be providing further details,” Marshall added. “The matter is before the courts and it would be improper to provide further comment.”

The PPS confirmed that the alleged offences took place between May 17, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2021.