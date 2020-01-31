Home Arts & Entertainment New exhibit opens at J. Franklin Wright Gallery Arts & Entertainment New exhibit opens at J. Franklin Wright Gallery By Mary Hankey - January 31, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Showing one of her favourite painted felted pieces, entitled “Starfish,” Nellie Fraser’s exhibition opening took place on January 23 at the J. Franklin Wright Gallery at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Photos by Mary HankeyThis large felted work of art, entitled “Lone Spruce” by Nellie Fraser, is now on display for her exhibition in the J. Franklin Wright Gallery at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. This painted felted cushion by artist Nellie Fraser features Black-capped Chickadees. Her exhibition of felted pieces and oil paintings are currently on display in the J. Franklin Wright Gallery at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury until March 18. In addition to being a felted artist, Nellie Fraser is also an accomplished oil painter. This painting, entitled “Japanese Maple,” is one of her pieces on display at the J. Franklin Wright Gallery in Port Hawkesbury. At the opening of her exhibit at the J. Franklin Wright Gallery, Nellie Fraser spoke about how she became inspired to start felt painting. She also answered the questions she gets asked most frequently at the craft markets about her wool felt products.