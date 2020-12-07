PORT HAWKESBURY: The town announced that a new operator has been secured for the fitness facility in the civic centre.

The new gym, BODY `N SOUL+ will take over in early January, the town confirmed.

According to a press release sent from the town, the vision is to provide a sports experience for users of all ages and abilities, and gradually create a health and fitness centre in cooperation with members. In the future, the town said greater emphasis will be placed on a health perspective (i.e. getting and staying healthy). In addition to sporting achievements, recreation and relaxation will also play a major role, the release noted.

The bundling of fitness options – which includes access to public skates, public swims and classes – will be priced similar to what is offered now, the town said, noting that for those looking for a more complete gym experience, new enhanced gym membership packages will be developed.

To adhere to provincial health guidelines, the gym will be adjusting its floor plan to ensure social distancing can be maintained during classes and staff will continue to implement increased hygiene protocols throughout the day, in addition to professional cleaning each night, the town said.

The town will honour all existing gym memberships under the new management plan. In addition, interested persons can now register under: bnsoul@jayb-s.com to benefit from the special transition offers.

For further information, please contact Jens Blecker at 902- 631-5900.