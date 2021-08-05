ST. PETER’S: The village commission has partnered with the RCMP and the business community to reduce the speeds of motorists travelling through the community.

The St. Peter’s Village Commission – with the support of local businesses and the St. Peter’s RCMP Detachment – recently installed two speed radar signs at the east and west entrance points to the village along Grenville Street.

“The commission has been involved in many community engagement conversations where the issue has been raised by the public in almost all of these sessions over the past couple of years,” Village of St. Peter’s clerk/administrator, Meghan Hayter told The Reporter. “Also, the Department of Transportation had set up temporary speed signs in the Village for one month, about two years ago. The signs seemed to help with the speed of traffic in the village.”

During the regular monthly meetings of the village commission, which are usually attended by an RCMP member, the topic of traffic speed is continually raised, Hayter noted.

“The village commissioners, along with many residents, were concerned with the traffic and hope that the speed signs will help reduce the speed that vehicles travel through the village. The signs are positioned in the area where the speed limit turns to 50kms/hr on both the east and west ends of Grenville Street,” Hayter explained.

The St. Peter’s RCMP Detachment was thanked by the St. Peter’s Village Commission for their help in getting the signs installed.

The RCMP representatives who attended village meetings said the signs do work, Hayter said, noting the village also contacted Port Hawkesbury and several other communities which already had signs installed and reported positive feedback.

“(The RCMP) agreed that the data shows that speed radar signs do help to control traffic speed,” she confirmed.

When the signs were being installed, Hayter recalled that Sgt. Nugent, with the St. Peter’s detachment, was on site with his cruiser.

“Having the cruiser helped with safety, as it made us more visible while the installation was taking place, as well as showing the RCMP’s support of the village’s installation of the speed signs,” she stated.

Pictured is the installation of the west end speed sign along Grenville Street in St. Peter’s.

Hayter said the village also wants to thank all the business which donated towards the cost of the signs including Great Canadian Dollar Store, Cape Breton Sailing Charters, East Coast Credit Union, Wambolt Appraisals/Harvey Realties, Tim Hortons, Diddles Café, MacDonnell Pharmacy, and Bluenose Insurance.

“We are also extremely appreciative of the financial support of the local businesses who donated towards the cost of the speed signs,” she said. “We are very lucky to have many generous business owners in the village who consider the safety of our residents and visitors a top priority.

Hayter added that the reaction from the community has been positive.

“The community reaction has been positive, people have been worried about the traffic in the village and see the signs as a good way to help reduce the speed,” she added.