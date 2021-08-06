While there are a number of issues dominating political discourse, it is health care which seems to be on the receiving end of a disproportionate amount of attention in the 2021 election in Nova Scotia.

A day before the writ was dropped on July 17, NDP leader Gary Burrill was campaigning in Port Hastings.

Burrill told The Reporter that the governing Liberals are only pretending to care about important issues, like health care.

In the case of the recent provincial announcement on long-term care, Burrill recalled how after assuming power eight years ago, they cut funding from the operating expenses of that sector.

Noting that the legal minimum standard for nursing care has not been improved since 1977 even though report after report has told the Liberals that health care workers need more support to do their job to the level they strive for, the NDP claimed the Liberal government has suppressed wages and downplayed the value of long-term care for eight years.

The NDP committed to a set minimum standard of 4.1 hours of care per resident each day and 1.3 hours of nursing care to ensure consistent, timely care for seniors who deserve a better quality of life.

As a result of the tumult generated by COVID-19, Burrill said previously forgotten or ignored ideas are now in the political mainstream, one example is the need for comprehensive support for mental health supports.

According to the IWK, there was a 156 percent increase in people accessing maternal mental health services during the pandemic, the NDP said, noting that child psychologists say that demand for their services is skyrocketing.

The NDP said they will create same-day/next-day mental health clinics in communities throughout Nova Scotia so everyone can access the mental health care they need.

Burrill later announced that an NDP government will permanently eliminate ambulance fees for all Nova Scotians.

Late last month, the leader of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party toured the area with health care at the top of Tim Houston’s priority list.

Houston said the PCs are targeting access to doctors, surgeries, wait times and providing needed addictions and mental health services. The PC leader said they’re focused on putting forward solutions that can actually fix health care.

Michelle Thompson in Antigonish, Trevor Boudreau in Richmond and Brian Comer in Cape Breton East are health care professionals on the PC team, Houston said, noting it’s important elected officials are connected to their communities and “understand the realities of delivering health care on the frontlines.”

Houston said the PCs have been “open and honest” that it will be “expensive” to fix the system, noting he’s been very clear with Nova Scotians that this province was going to have deficits for the first few years, because they have to invest in people.

But the overall message Houston wants voters to receive is his party is committed to fixing health care, and they will get it done. He said they are focused on health care because they know Nova Scotians are focused on health care and they understand the anxiety they face about ambulance wait times, and about not knowing whether a doctor will be there for them when they need one.

The PCs pointed out that Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s emergency department experienced closures late last month. Since the Liberals came into power in 2013, emergency rooms across the province have seen an increase in closures at an incredible 400 per cent from 15,555 hours in only eight years, the PCs noted.

The PC candidate for Guysborough-Tracadie, Greg Morrow, even went so far as to call the 2021 election “a referendum on health care.”

Ambulance shortages are also an issue in Guysborough. Since the election campaign began on July 17, the Paramedics Union has declared a Code Critical in Guysborough 16 times.

According to a release, the PC’s “Hope For Health Plan” will help reduce ER closures by bringing forward aggressive doctor recruitment, “modernizing” health care, and building a system that listens to the physicians who are trying to bring change, but are ignored by the Liberal government.

The PCs even chided the Liberals for their lack of credibility on the issue; criticizing them for “not talking about health care.”

Last week, the Liberals unveiled their health care platform, committing to new spending initiatives including doctor recruitment, care for seniors, new mental health walk-in clinics, and an expansion of virtual care.

In addressing physician recruitment, the Liberals said they will create a new office of physician recruitment and retention with an annual budget of $5 million. It will be staffed by experts from top international physician recruitment firms, who will be deployed around the world to recruit the best physicians for Nova Scotia, they said.

Rankin announced funding of $6 million to expand virtual care to serve those on the waitlist. They said this is a follow-up to two virtual care pilot projects, which provided 2,000 Nova Scotians per week with access to a doctor, serving 30,000 Nova Scotians on the unattached list. They said they will expand this pilot to all four health zones.

The Liberal health care platform also provides 270 more seats for Licensed Practical Nurses at the NSCC and reserves 30 seats for continuing care assistants to upgrade to be a licensed practice nurse. They said those who qualify will receive free tuition for the two-year program in exchange for a guarantee they will work for five years in the long-term care sector.

The Liberals said an annual investment of $4 million will launch and support eight new mental health walk-in clinics so Nova Scotians struggling with mental health issues will receive timely and appropriate treatment in their communities.

The Liberals added that these promises are in addition to the funding, programs and projects already approved and announced in recent months.

It seems that no political party wants to be accused of a lack of action or commitment to the health care sector, and that doesn’t mean attention and time, but billions of dollars.

Whether these huge spending commitments will actually make the needed changes to the health care system remains unknown, since some of the problems in health care seem to revolve around a slow-moving and massive bureaucracy within which decisions take far too long to be made and it takes far too long for people to find doctors, beds and the specific medical services they require.

Yes, there is an argument to be made that in some instances more money, resources and staff, as well as better buildings and technology will offer some solutions, but spending the province into another deficit will not address all systematic problems, and the problems that come with high deficits will reappear in Nova Scotia.

The problem, it seems, is that the problems in health care have become so engrained, that any political party that does not pass the purity test of significant spending promises, will get no traction with voters.

That’s not the fault of the electorate, but of successive governments, parties and Premiers who offered Band-Aids to a serious wound, and allowed it to fester into the mess we see today.

It seems health care is at the top of many people’s priority list because it has to be dealt with now, whether money is the only answer, remains to be seen.