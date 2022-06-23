PORT HAWKESBURY: Those fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been given a warm welcome to the Strait area.

According to the Syrian Family Reunification Project, a Syrian refugee family who took up residence in Port Hawkesbury approximately seven months ago recently gave surplus furnishings and appliances to the displaced Ukrainians.

Because so many local people donated everything that the Syrian refugees needed to furnish a home when they first arrived, the family (Issa Al Issa, Maysaa Al Awad, Chirine, Darine, Mohamad, Douaa, and Yasmine) decided it was time to help.

On June 28, the project said Meshal Al Awad (brother to Maysaa, Waad, and Akram) will be leaving Jordan and heading to Port Hawkesbury, which means there will be four Al Awad siblings living in Port Hawkesbury, along with four Al Awad siblings in California. The project hopes that the Ukrainians will be able to reunite with their families as the Al Awads have done.

Trina Samson, YReach Immigrant Settlement Support staff, told The Reporter newcomers and immigrants have been a great addition to the community.

“The newcomers and the immigrations that we currently have that have come to Port Hawkesbury, some of them have had their own barriers, so they’re always so great to lend a helping hand, making people feel welcome in the community,” she said. “Our Strait Area Filipino Society is a huge example of that. It’s not just Filipinos in that organization; they welcome everyone, and when they host events, they welcome everyone.”

Although she did not know the exact number, Samson said “a good handful” of families from Ukraine are living around the region

“There are some that have arrived that are in the Strait area now,” she said. “There are some spread throughout the Strait area; not all in Port Hawkesbury, just a couple. The majority are in other areas.”

The Ukrainians are not considered refugees because they have work permits to enter Canada, Samson noted.

“The ability to work may not happen right away because of the paperwork but they are coming with the ability to gain employment, or for children to attend school,” she said.

The settlement support worker said YReach offers individual and group settlement support, community orientation and inclusion, social activities and events, counselling and advocacy for immigrants, referrals to community partners, supports in accessing provincial services, community collaboration, and in-person and online language instruction.

“We’re just here trying to help them with numerous supports to help them settle as well as they possibly can considering their circumstances,” she stated. “I’m helping them with employment and language, the children with school settlement and integration into the community.”

One of the main barriers to settlement is language, Samson said.

“They have the ability to sign up for language classes. We have a language teacher in the area. They have a little bit of a process to in-take them,” Samson said. “Some are coming with some English, and then others that need the support; we’re getting them signed up with language classes. It’s great, it’s not just about further employment, it’s also about social inclusion.”

YReach is hoping to do another welcome event at the Port Hawkesbury Community Park this year, to go along with summer activities for youth such as tie-dying, trail hiking, and growing vegetables, as well as a school group called the Harmony Club, noted Samson.

After almost eight years of conflict, the people in Ukraine face ongoing violence and uncertainty, and settling in Nova Scotia requires financial support to ease the transition, according to the newly formed Strait2Ukraine group.

On June 2, the community organization will be using the works of cartoonist Bruce McKinnon to raise money. Strait2Ukraine will be working with Maple Signs & Engraving to make stickers to sell.

“We have, in the plan, a few different avenues we’re going to use to raise money with this amazing opportunity, and one of them is stickers; we’re going to make stickers and sell them at stores,” group member Brenda Cooper said. “We have a couple of other larger plans that we’re just finishing up the details on them, to be announced within the next week or so.”

Strait2Ukraine is also planning a fundraiser on July 17 at 2 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

The group said Mary Janet MacDonald has offered to host a Tunes and Wooden Spoons cooking show, and she will be bringing along a musical friend.

“We’d like to see a big turnout,” Cooper said. “She graciously agreed instantly to come and help us with our fundraising. It kick-started our campaign and it was a really nice inspiration, that we were doing the right thing. It just seemed there were so many yeses out there of people wanting to help.”

After sitting “frozen in disbelief and despair for two months” when Russia invaded Ukraine, Cooper met Loretta Fox at the Civic Centre, and with others like Cathy Tower and Paula Davis onboard, the group started earlier this spring.

“There’s five million people that left Ukraine and they’re looking for homes,” noted Cooper. “Our Strait2Ukraine group is raising money, and our money is going towards the Ukrainians arriving in Nova Scotia.”

Ater a presentation from Samson, Cooper said Strait2Ukraine started providing money to YReach immigrant settlement, which is under the Cape Breton YMCA.

“She’s well informed and she was the gel that gave us where we wanted to send our funding because 100 per cent of the money we raise, is 100 per cent given to Ukrainians,” she noted. “There’s no administration fee, it’s just a wonderful response that the YMCA has had to this because they have set up an emergency Ukrainian section to their division.”

Cooper said sponsors for next month’s fundraiser include East Coast Credit Union, the ROC Society (which will be doing some baking), and Scotiabank.

Tickets for the event on July 17 include tea and sweets and are available from members on the committee, or by etransfer to: strait2ukraine@gmail.com. For information on how to help or to contact a volunteer to purchase a ticket, email: strait2ukraine@gmail.com or call 902-227-7574.