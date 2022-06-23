Home Sports Annual John F. MacInnes Memorial Trout Fishing Derby Sports Annual John F. MacInnes Memorial Trout Fishing Derby By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - June 23, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Participants fish from the riverbank at the 13th Annual John F. MacInnes Memorial Trout Fishing Derby, hosted by the Inverness South Anglers Association on June 11. Contributed photosThese are the winners of the children’s category (12 and under) at the 13th Annual John F. MacInnes Memorial Trout Fishing Derby at The Landing on Route 252 near Smithville Road. The Inverness South Anglers Association had the registration table, weigh station, and canteen set up for the annual fishing derby. Happy participant Gage Christian of Port Hawkesbury shows off his catches at the trout fishing derby at The Landing on June 11. These are the winners of the adult category (21 and older) at the 13th Annual John F. MacInnes Memorial Trout Fishing Derby.