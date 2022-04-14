Our family has proudly owned and enjoyed property in Long Point, Cape Breton since the turn of the 1800s and expect to do so well into the future. What draws us to this land; the beauty, peace and tranquility of nature at its best.

There are now those that threaten to take this away from us by disturbing and affecting our very well being with 18 massive commercial wind turbines, practically right in our backyard. Turbines so big they will stand 400 meters high in the air above sea level, along the Long Point/Craigmore/Creignish ridge. Rhodena Wind proposes a 1,000 meters set back from our residence rather from our property line, making a portion of our land unusable.

And then of course is the noise and the flickering, along with any lighting requirements on top of the turbines that would be required for aviation purposes. Rhodena Wind tells us these things will have little effect on us when our research and testimonials say otherwise. We are being misled!

Rhodena Wind is doing very little to gain the support of the community but instead has chosen to place their efforts in making presentations to Inverness Municipal Council and the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce. There was one public meeting in September 2021 advertised only by a mailed out brochure. Even at that, the public was misled by the misconception that these massive commercial turbines would be in Rhodena rather than on the ridge of the Long Point/Craigmore/Creignish Mountain very visible from Route 19, approximately 1.8 to 2 kilometres away. Attendance at the meeting was not as it would have been had the truth been disclosed. There has only been one more brochure with minor changes since then.

We recognize this is very big business for the developers, however, to achieve their goals by misleading residents and without regard for the negative impact these massive industrial turbines will have on the well being of the community, is unprofessional, irresponsible and unacceptable. This is not how good corporate citizens do business!

We recognize the need for clean and green but there are so many other places that can accommodate turbines and other energy sources (i.e. solar); sites that will not negatively impact the residents of ours or any other community, both from a visual perspective and a homeowner’s enjoyment of their land.

We have not even touched on the impact this might have on the environment, how it would affect our property values or the negative visual affect this would have on tourists who travel Route 19 to two world class golf courses and the entrance to our famous Cabot Trail.

Nova Scotia tourism promotes Cape Breton Island for many valid reasons. Now visualize placing massive commercial turbines in brochures and videos and you will have virtually destroyed the very things our province is promoting.

Surely all decision makers must know how many of our Cape Breton residents rely heavily on tourism for their very livelihood. Why would anyone possibly wish to jeopardize this and destroy the landscape of peaceful tranquility of our beautiful Island, with 18 massive industrial turbines along Route 19; the Ceilidh Trail? It makes absolutely no sense.

Dennis and Barb Grant

Long Point