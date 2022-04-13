Home Sports Strait Richmond Pirates take gold at Charlie Campbell Tournament Sports Strait Richmond Pirates take gold at Charlie Campbell Tournament By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - April 13, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The U13 “C” Strait Richmond Pirates brought home gold and won the 2022 Charlie Campbell Tournament in Glace Bay on the weekend of April 1-3. The Pirates went undefeated all weekend winning 6-1, 6-2, 4-1, and 3-1 in the championship game with goals from Dylan Greene and Ayden Murphy. Pictured are players: Amie Mariner, Caden Carrigan, Nolan MacNeil, Glason Price, Kaleb Matheson, Ethan Hart, Rhys Short, Vander George, Liam Dentremont, Ethan Boudreau, Ayden Murphy, Blaine Boudreau, Dylan Greene, and Cydnee Durley. Missing were players William Nixa, Zachary Sampson, as well as coaches Cory MacNeil, Brandon Hart, Leon Sampson, and Eddie Mariner.