Not business as usual – fisheries minister

OTTAWA: Canada’s minister of fisheries and oceans said she is continuing to monitor the state of the country’s fishing industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan issued a statement, stating that despite allowing fisheries to open and declaring fishermen and plant workers an essential service, it is not business as usual.

“Not only is the fish and seafood sector essential to our food supply chain, there are many coastal communities that depend on it for their own food and economic security,” Jordan said in a statement on April 17. “Indigenous peoples are particularly dependent on fisheries as a source of food for their families, income for their households, and revenues for their communities. Additionally, many processing plants are managing increased operating costs and reduced efficiency; the longer the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the harder it becomes for them to operate. They all need our support.”

Jordan said the measures announced by the government in the last few weeks are designed to help as many Canadians as possible and ensure all sectors are able to get through this difficult time. She pointed to the recent expansion of the expansion of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) as one example.

“The expanded eligibility of the CERB now includes seasonal workers who have exhausted their Employment Insurance and are unable to undertake their usual seasonal work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the minister noted. “Recipients are now allowed to earn up to $1,000 per month while also collecting the CERB. This change will provide further support to those working in fish and seafood companies that cannot operate at full capacity due to the current environment.”

Last week, crab committee chairs from around the province voted to recommend another delay the crab fishery until at least May 11. The groups said this date will be re-evaluated two weeks before May 11, providing at least a 10-day notice period prior to any opening.

“It was acknowledged that there is a high level of anxiety and concern regarding safety for our communities,” the groups said in a press release. “Harvesters are not prepared to completely call off a crab fishery for the 2020 season and will continue to reassess the situation as it progresses…”

The committee will also request that the DFO extend the fishing season by one month this year. These recommendations have been formally submitted to the department.

After federal and provincial officials deemed the fishery an essential service, lobster fishermen in areas around the Strait area debated whether to return to the water.

Jordan told The Reporter it is up to fishermen in each area to make the final decision when and whether to return to the water. Even if a group decides not to return, harvesters are permitted to fish when the season opens, and in areas where the organizations vote to fish, individual fishermen have the right to stay home.

Because Canadians rely on that food supply and it’s a vital part of the food chain, Jordan feels it’s important to allow fishermen to fish.

As a result of consultations, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) delayed the opening of the 2020 Atlantic snow crab season.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said he’s been speaking with constituents and local leaders regularly, and among fishermen and their groups, opinions are divided.

All processors in Nova Scotia agreed to delay the season until at least April 20 while procedures and protocols are implemented, and workers are trained.

Provincial spokesperson Marla MacInnis told The Reporter that fish plant workers are exempt from the five-person rule but all other social distancing and public health protocols must be adhered to in all other day-to-day activities, unless it would impact safety.

The provincial Health Protection Act was also amended to include workers in the fishing and offshore industries. Now any offshore worker, fisher or temporary foreign worker entering the province must self-isolate for 14 days.

Jordan concluded her statement by promising to continue to engage with harvesters, member associations, processors, and the industry, particularly about season openings. She said the government is exploring more ways to support the sector. Jordan added she remains committed to working with all levels of government.

“I recognize the concerns harvesters and communities have around the ability to conduct a safe fishery and I am encouraged by provincial governments and various organizations and associations who have developed protocols to keep people safe.”