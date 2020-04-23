ANTIGONISH: With RCMP beginning to issue summary offence tickets to those not following self-isolation and social distancing rules, the Warden of Antigonish County says it’s a concern that people will start to visit the numerous beaches and parks throughout the municipality as the warmer weather hits.

Owen McCarron said he hasn’t heard of much in terms of non-compliance in the county or throughout the community, so far.

“Obviously it’s a concern because people enjoy that aspect of life,” he told reporters. “But hopefully, everyone is following public health recommendations and the premier’s comment on ‘If you have to drive there, then you shouldn’t be there.’”

McCarron noted that residents are continuously using the Antigonish Landing trail but it’s individuals who can actually walk there. He said the public was already instructed not to drive to those areas and congregate as law enforcement will ticket vehicles.

Speaking on the decision made by the Antigonish Arena board to remove the ice surface on April 3; McCarron said with play-offs just starting, a lot of revenue was lost.

“Although we’re going to see a loss in revenue on one side, [on the other] we’re going to see a reduction in cost of electricity and labour – we’re hoping it will almost be a wash,” he suggested. “Traditionally it stays in until early summer, coming out for the exhibition.”

As for daily operations – the warden said their municipal office is still closed to the public, however some staff are working out of the office, while the remainder work from home. He added that and all public work staff who are still working are “keeping social distancing protocol at the forefront.”

“After another week or so, we’ll evaluate where we are,” he said. “And kind of walking in walk-step with recommendations from the chief medical officer and the premier with respect to how we kind of get back to some sense of normal.”