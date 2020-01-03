Notable news from the month of November

DARTMOUTH: The police have arrested another man in connection with an unusual incident that took place along Trans-Canada Highway 105 three-years-ago.

On November 1, the RCMP announced the arrest of 37-year-old David James Bishop from Dartmouth in connection with an incident in which a man was left in a pickup truck on the side of the highway in Glendale in June of 2016.

RCMP investigators believe this incident started inside an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang clubhouse in New Glasgow and the severely injured man was transported in the pickup truck and left where police found him.

Bishop was arrested in Dartmouth and charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and accessory after the fact. He appeared in Pictou Provincial Court on October 31 and was remanded into custody.

ANTIGONISH: For the very first time in the history of Canada, Commendations of the Federal Minister of Veterans Affairs was presented to a mother and son for their efforts.

Retired Cpl. Kate MacEachern and her son, Cadet Sgt. Tyler MacEachern, received the extraordinary honour during the Antigonish Legion’s annual veteran’s dinner on November 2.

Commendations of the Minister of Veterans Affairs are awarded to Canadians each year based on two qualifications: in service to the community of veterans where they may live, or by being a veteran who serves as a role model for other veterans.

Cpl. MacEachern completed three long-distance walks, the last and longest one in 2015, where she walked from Nipawin, Sask. to Chilliwack, B.C. In total, she has now raised in excess of $100,000 for military charities specializing in physical rehabilitation and the psychological recovery journey in those suffering from PTSD.

Despite claiming all she did was walk and stand up at a time when anyone else could, she spoke about the action of her son, Cadet Sgt. MacEachern, who has known true sacrifice before he was old enough o pronounce it.

When her son was five, Cpl. MacEachern was seriously injured in training and he began his transition from being care for to being a fire team partner for his mother. Cadet Sgt. MacEachern went on to begin speaking with youth, parents, and guardians with PTSD and translated a language most adults, let alone children can understand.

ANTIGONISH: The former finance director of the Coady International Institute at StFX pleaded guilty to theft, and had a charge of fraud withdrawn.

On November 7, James Edward Marlow of Lower South River appeared in Antigonish Provincial Court to answer to charges of theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

Marlow pleaded guilty to the theft charge and the Crown withdrew the fraud charge. He is accused of misappropriating $223,273 from the Coady Institute.

Last year, StFX announced it was suing Marlow. Their statement of claim – which was filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on August 28, 2018 in Pictou – charged that Marlow created fake invoices from suppliers, requisitioned cheques from the university for those invoices, and then deposited the cheques into his personal account.

Andrew Beckett, StFX’s vice-president of finance and administration, stated in his affidavit the invoices read “hold for pickup” so the cheques wouldn’t be mailed to the vendors. Marlow would then pick the cheques up personally, or have them delivered to him by a staff member.

Despite the clear instruction to “hold for pickup,” the attention of the auditor had been flagged when one cheque had inadvertently been mailed to the vendor.

A manger from Deloitte found 32 suspicious invoices declaring to be from three vendors. While they didn’t quite look exactly like the legitimate invoices issued by those companies, the invoices had similar templates, numbering and logos of the vendors.

ARICHAT: Almost a year after being released from prison, one of the men convicted in the death of Phillip Boudreau died.

On November 3, at the Strait-Richmond Hospital, 72-year-old Joseph James Landry of Little Anse passed away.

Landry was released from prison on December 18, 2018, six months before the Parole Board of Canada granted him day parole, with regular leave privileges.

On January 29, 2015 Landry received 14 years of federal prison time after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Landry was one of the crew members of the Twin Maggies who had an altercation with Boudreau the day he disappeared in waters off Petit de Grat on June 1, 2013.

GUYSBOROUGH: On the same day the fatality inquiry was set to begin, a 60-day adjournment was granted at the request of the newly-hired lawyer representing the Borden family.

As the fatality inquiry – looking into what caused retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond to kill his 52-year-old mother Brenda, his 31-year-old wife Shanna, and his 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, before turning the gun on himself – was supposed to hear from its first witness on November 18, provincial court Judge Warren Zimmer confirmed the parents of Lionel Desmond’s wife, Shanna Desmond, had replaced their lawyer last Friday afternoon.

Thomas Macdonald, who now represents Ricky, Thelma, and Sheldon Borden, told the inquiry he needs time necessary to review the roughly 58,000 files, totaling 120,000 pages of documents filed by various federal and provincial agencies.

With the third anniversary of the tragic event approaching, lawyers representing Lionel’s sisters, Chantel and Cassandra, indicated they were not in support of an adjournment and it was a bad idea to postpone an inquiry that has already been three-years in the making.

MONASTERY: Providing a full range of educational opportunities by ensuring students have the right combination of training and exposure, the provincial government announced in their 2019 school capital plan, East Antigonish Academy will be receiving a hands-on Skilled Trades Centre.

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey made the announcement at the school November 14. It was one of about a dozen capital projects across the province for schools. The budget for all 12 projects is estimated at roughly $85 million.

Delorey touched on the success of the skilled-trades centre at Richmond Academy and how it’s not only providing opportunities for their students, but the amazing, real-life, experiences of influencing people by opening their eyes and minds to new potential.

As a result of previous provincial funding, the Strait regional centre for education (SRCE) has been able to establish Skilled Trades Centres at Dalbrae Academy in Mabou and Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish, resulting in facilities at five of their 10 high schools.

HALIFAX: The almost year-long rehabilitation project on the Lennox Passage Bridge was officially complete.

Traffic has been limited to one-lane since December, 2018 but Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) spokesperson Marla MacInnis confirmed the project is complete and came in at $5.5 million.

In the winter of 2018, the speed limit on the bridge was reduced to 20 kilometres an hour as a temporary measure to reduce the impact to the bridge until the joints were repaired. The DTIR explained at the time that they noticed increased vibrations coming from one of the joints on the bridge platform, which was attributed to “typical wear and tear on steel bridges.”

On November 23, 2018 the DTIR awarded the then $4.64 million contract for the span to Allsteel Coatings Limited. The contract originally included repairs to the deck, steel work underneath the bridge, structural, concrete and mechanical repairs, electrical work, abutment stabilization and a replacement of the joints.

ST. PETER’S: Nova Scotia’s only Independent MLA responded to questions about her absence for nearly half of the fall sitting of the legislature.

Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon was present for the first 11-days of the Nova Scotia Legislature but absent the last 10. She did notify Speaker of the House Kevin Murphy on a daily basis requesting permission to be absent in advance of each sitting, as required, but didn’t provide a reason for her absences.

Paon said we have a right to hold public officials accountable but at the same time, we should not demand that they share every aspect of their personal lives.

Despite following the rules under the standing orders of the House of Assembly, Murphy said Paon was only doing so at the “bare minimum” by only requesting permission to be absent and choosing not to provide a reason.

In order to ensure greater accountability for all MLAs, the speaker will seek approval under the jurisdiction of the Assembly Matters Committee to change the rule, to add further provisions requiring an MLA to provide a reason for their absence that the speaker then has discretion to deem acceptable or not.

In her brief explanation, Paon didn’t provide the reason for her 10-day absence, but maintained that she followed proper political procedure.