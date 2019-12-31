Sports: October to December

October

PETIT DE GRAT: Petit de Grat Red Cap pitcher David Paupin visited Scott Green’s Play at the Plate Tournament at the Texas Ranger’s Globe Life Park.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The SAERC Saints girls soccer team took down CEC in a 4-0 final in the championship game at the Be Like Breezie tournament.

PETIT DE GRAT: The Petit de Grat Red Caps came out as the number one squad for the second straight year at the Halifax Monarchs Oldtimers 45+ Baseball Tournament. The Red Caps ended up beating the 53+ Monarchs in the final 12-4.

ANTIGONISH: Hockey Nova Scotia announces the Nova Major Bantams will host the provincial championship tournament for the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League at the Charles V. Keating Centre.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Efforts to generate a boxing program at the Port Hawkesbury YMCA begin. Brad Ross, Boxing Nova Scotia’s High Performance Lead, visits the facility.

DUNDEE: The Dundee Resort and Golf Club and Moosehead Breweries sponsor the “Moosehead Summer Send-Off” golf tournament in support of L’Arche Cape Breton for the second straight year.

BOLYSTON: During the Nova Scotia 55+ Games, the Chedabucto Curling Club’s Team of Mary E.A. Connolly Lois MacDonald, Mary K. Connolly, and Iris Stanley won the 65+ women’s division at the St. Andrew’s Highlander Curling Club. As a result, the team will represent Nova Scotia at the Canadian 55+ championship in Kamloops, B.C.

November

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Judo Club sets up its dojo at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre/YMCA. The group, entering its 51st season, operated out of the Strait Area Community Curling Club before that.

ANTIGONISH: The Nova Major Bantams went 3-0 in round robin but were bounced in the playoffs at the Monctonian Challenge Hockey Tournament.

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders went 1-2 at the Monctonian Challenge Hockey Tournament.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area Community Curling Club’s Cashspiel takes place, and the winners of Division A by the Bridgewater Curling Club of Ryan Sparey, Rob Philips, Jason Van Vonderen, and Nick Deagle.

The Strait Area Community Curling Club team of Doug MacNeil, Mike McNamara, tom Wagar, and Donald MacCuspic took second in that division.

Penguin Evan McHenry and Pirate Callum Jordan go into the corner during Junior action at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

December

ANTIGONISH: The Antigonish All-Wheels Skatepark opens.

ANTIGONISH: The Nova Major Bantams (15-6) enter the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League Christmas Break as the number one team in the league.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Junior Pirates enter the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League Christmas Break as the number one team in the Sid Rowe Division.

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders struggle in the first half of the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League, winning only six of their first 22 games.

PORT HAWKESBURY: In their second season, the Cabot Highlanders of the Nova Scotia Minor AAA Midget Hockey League sit around the middle of the deck with a record of 9-10-1-2.

RICHMOND COUNTY: The Nova Scotia Monarchs were the top guns in the AAA Division at the Roy Hobbs World Series, and the efforts of four Richmond County players were a key part in the 60+ team winning big in Fort Myers, Florida. Those players included Richard Boudreau, Billy Digout, Les Sampson, and Sandy MacMullin.

DARTMOUTH: With a 4-3 shootout win over the Metro West Force Thunder, the Quad County Pee Wee AA Female Bulldogs became the SEDMHA champs. This was the first year the Quad County Zone iced a team on that level.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Jacob Keagan of the Strait Pirates was named Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League Player of the Month for the Sid Rowe Division. Keagan collected eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in nine games.

SUMMERSIDE, PEI: The Quad County Strait-Richmond Female Pee Wee A Pirates capture their first-ever banner at the Consolidated Credit Union Female A Tournament.

The local girls won by dropping the Pownal Red Devils 2-1 in a shootout

ARICHAT: With five years under their belt, the folks at the Isle Madame IFIT Centre celebrate a half decade of community support and helping people get healthy. St. Joseph’s Credit Union donated the fitness centre $5,000.

STRAIT AREA: Following a well-documented instance of racism during a Midget A game in Cheticamp, hockey officials locally and provincially take steps to make rinks in Nova Scotia welcoming to people of all cultures. Hockey Nova Scotia investigates the incident, and players in minor hockey associations and high school hockey leagues begin using red tape on their sticks in a show of support for First Nations players.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Bob MacEachern, long-time volunteer and broadcaster, is given a framed jersey by the Strait Pirates.

STRAIT AREA: The SAERC Saints finish the first half of the Cape Breton West High School Hockey League season with a 7-1-1 record, good for first place overall. Both the Dalbrae Dragons and Richmond Hurricane sit close behind the league leaders.

HALIFAX: Four members of the Port Hawkesbury Judo Club visited the Judo Nova Scotia provincials. Representing the club were Reid Matheson, gold; Liam Campbell, silver; Kaleb Matheson, bronze; and Matthew Cavanaugh.