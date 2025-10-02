The Nova Scotia Liberal caucus is proposing legislation that would ban anyone under 16 from using social media. The same province where you can get your hunting license at the age of 12 to hunt big game, like deer and bear, but heaven forbid you try to post a duck-faced selfie on Snapchat.

Yes, you heard that right: no Instagram, no TikTok, no endless Facebook Marketplace scrolling for half-broken lawnmowers.

It’s like outlawing bubble gum because someone once got it stuck in their hair, or banning bicycles because of the Tour de France doping scandals. A teenager can legally operate firearm at 12, but the real menace, apparently, is Instagram reels.

It’s like telling a 14-year-old in 2025, “No phone for you, but here’s a nice lump of coal and a Walkman. Go wild.”

Don’t get me wrong – there are certainly risks in the online world. But so is driving through Truro on a Friday night, and we haven’t banned that (yet). By this logic, maybe the Liberals’ next bill will ban under-16s from eating pizza rolls unsupervised, since those are equally dangerous when they erupt like molten lava.

Picture it: teenagers lurking outside the Wi-Fi zone like nicotine addicts outside a Tim Hortons.

“Hey man, can you log into TikTok for me? Just one scroll, I swear.”

It could spark the creation of underground “social speakeasies” in basement rec rooms, where kids whisper about the latest dance trends and argue about who really slayed on Love Island, all while hiding from the authorities.

This isn’t legislation; it’s prohibition.

And what happens to parents? Imagine explaining to your 15-year-old why you can post a photo of your dinner on Instagram, but they can’t post a photo of the dog. That’s a recipe for intergenerational conflict we haven’t seen since the Great Croc Shoe Debate of 2007.

And really, what do we expect kids to do with all that free time once we’ve ripped away their social media? Rediscover the lost art of “hanging out at the mall”? Start a stamp collection? Maybe – gasp – talk to their parents? The mental health crisis might hit adults harder than kids when they suddenly have to be the prime source of entertainment.

There’s also the matter of fairness.

A 15-year-old can get a job washing dishes, scrubbing fries, or even working on a lobster boat in January – but apparently posting a photo of those fries online is where we draw the line. By this standard, we should probably also ban under-16s from sarcasm, eye rolls, and writing passive-aggressive notes in group chats.

Of course, the Liberals mean well – they want to protect young people from harm. But banning social media is like banning spoons to fight obesity, or outlawing paint because of graffiti.

It misses the point.

Besides, Nova Scotian teenagers already know how to outwit rules – just ask any teacher who’s confiscated a phone only to find the student scrolling on their “backup phone” 10 minutes later.

If the Liberals want to help teens, maybe start with things that actually matter like fixing rural Wi-Fi so students can finish homework without buffering, or introducing a law banning parents from using “When I was your age” as an argument.

Now that would make society better.

This has the potential being the biggest generational standoff since parents tried to ban saggy jeans. Spoiler alert: the jeans won.

Until then, brace yourselves for Nova Scotia’s most ambitious experiment in parenting by legislation. If you thought your teen sulked when you took away their phone at dinner, wait until they find out the government just grounded them from the internet.