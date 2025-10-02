ANTIGONISH: Budding paleontologists, future forecasters, rockhounds, and climate detectives spent their summer exploring the world beneath their feet – and above their heads – through St. Francis Xavier University’s first-ever earth science summer camps.

The new program, X-Earth Outreach, welcomed more than 90 school-aged children from Grades Primary to 8 for six weeks of hands-on learning and outdoor adventures, organized by the StFX Department of Earth and Environmental Science.

“Over the course of the summer, we successfully hosted 91 participants – covering a wide range of topics related to earth and environmental science,” Camp Director and StFX Lab Instructor Stephanie MacIntyre said. “Kids were engaged in the hands-on experiments, science demonstrations, and outdoor play. By the end of each week, connections had been built amongst campers, and conversations with families showed that what the campers were learning about each day was sinking in.”

The camp was overseen by department chair Jamie Braid, with Colette Rennie, a senior lab instructor leading activity development. Student leaders included Cassie Clarke, Charlie MacDonald, Jack Stinchcombe, and Hannah Boegel.

MacIntyre said the camp idea was inspired by the success of other science camps on campus.

“One of our goals was to increase general awareness of the earth sciences and foster science literacy,” she explained. “Seeing campers make connections to what we were talking about and even bring in their own mineral or fossil samples to show their peers was awesome.”

For student leader and StFX education student Cassie Clarke, the experience was both a dream job and a growth opportunity.

“Overall, this camp allowed me to grow both personally and professionally,” she said. “I developed stronger communication, collaboration, and classroom management skills while working alongside a supportive team and adapting to the diverse needs of our campers. Hearing the positive feedback from parents, was also very rewarding.”

Clarke, who studied English and sociology as an undergraduate, said the camp sparked a newfound confidence in teaching science.

“This experience not only allowed me to build my own understanding of science but also showed me how to teach it effectively,” she said. “I even developed a genuine interest for it.”

The camp received support from the Atlantic Geoscience Society, which provided funding to purchase materials for the pilot program. While the future of the camp will depend on additional funding, organizers are hopeful it can continue as a lasting outreach initiative.

“Overall, it was a fun-filled and exciting summer,” MacIntyre said. “We’re looking forward to building on this momentum and finding ways to keep geoscience outreach alive in our community.”