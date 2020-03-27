Nova Scotia now has 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 17 new cases identified

HALIFAX: Seventeen new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were identified yesterday, and most are connected to travel or a known case.

None of the new cases are connected to the St. Patrick’s Day gathering in Lake Echo. All attendees at the event are being contacted and are being tested. Case investigations are ongoing. At this point, public health cannot confirm a link to community spread.

It is imperative that anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia self-isolate for 14 days and for everyone to adhere to the five-person social gathering limit. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.

If they are concerned about COVID-19, they can go to https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the on-line assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

The 90 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to mid-70’s. Two individuals are currently in hospital. Three individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

To date, Nova Scotia has 3,649 negative test results

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

Testing numbers are updated daily at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and remains in effect until noon, April 5. Under the state of emergency, government can control or prohibit assembly, as well as travel to and from areas. It can also coordinate commerce activity and emergency responders.

A new virus like COVID-19 can cause fear. Nova Scotians are encouraged to support each other and use technology to stay connected.