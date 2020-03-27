Health authority warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at hockey tournament in Antigonish

HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is advising of potential public exposures to COVID-19 at a minor hockey tournament in Antigonish.

The NSHA’s Public Health Office explained the exposure in question took place on March 12 at the Charles V. Keating Millenium Centre in Antigonish during the Bantam AAA Provincial Hockey Championship.

People who were present at those locations on the specified dates are asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, the NSHA said.

“People who may have been exposed on these dates are just past the 14-day period where they should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” said Dr. Daniela Kempkens, Regional Medical Officer of Health. “If you were at those locations and you have developed any symptoms of COVID-19 since then, please call 811. This will help us to identify any connected cases and will aid our containment efforts.”

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia. Those with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to take the COVID-19 online self-assessment questionnaire to determine if they need to call 811. If needed, call 811 for assessment. Please self-isolate until receiving 811 advice on next steps. Do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811.

All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care.

Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at: http://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.